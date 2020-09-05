Candace Cameron Bure says she wouldn't co-host 'The View' again: 'I don't publicly want to talk about politics'

Candace Cameron Bure is done talking publicly about politics — she’d much rather talk about Jesus.

When asked in an exclusive Fox News interview whether Bure would ever reprise her co-host role on the Emmy award-winning talk show (which recently welcomed back Sara Haines as its fifth panelist, alongside Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sunny Hostin and Meghan McCain), the Fuller House actress chuckled.

“No. I’m done with that chapter. I’m very grateful for that time in my life but I don’t want to talk about politics...I don't publicly want to talk about politics,” said the 44-year-old star. “Not because I don't believe that my viewpoints and opinions are important but I would much rather share Jesus with people. That's really my passion. And I don’t want to get into the political debate because it just is about division and separation. And I want to learn. I want to be [part of] a conversation about how to build a bridge."

That said, Bure said she would “happily” return to The View as a guest.

View photos Candace Cameron Bure, pictured in 2016, co-hosted "The View" for two seasons. (Photo: Getty Images) More

The actress served as co-host from 2015 to 2016, leaving due to work commitments and the lengthy commute between her Los Angeles home and New York City. In April, Bure told Good Housekeeping that she reluctantly accepted the job after network ABC pursed her aggressively. "The funny thing is, sometimes what you end up doing is what you least expected," she told the magazine. "I never pursued that show, but they pursued me, and it was very unexpected. I tried to say no, I did say no several times."

On the show, Bure stirred headlines for her conservative views. When discussing an ongoing legal battle involving an Oregon bakery that refused to make a wedding cake for a same-sex couple, Bure argued that discrimination was not at play. “...this is about freedom of association, it's about constitutional rights, it's about First Amendment rights,” she said. “We do still have the right to choose who we associate with—but they did not refuse to bake cakes” adding that the couple’s marriage ceremony — not their sexual orientation — conflicted with the owners’s religious beliefs.

During another episode, Bure, who previously shared that she suffered from bulimia, stood up to her co-hosts who joked about weight, following news that President Trump had lost 15 pounds during his presidential campaign. When Behar said, “We were just discussing whether it’s better to be anorexic or bulimic backstage,” Bure responded, “Please know that while this is in jest, as someone that has dealt with an eating disorder, I don’t want to make light of anyone that has it.” The exchange led to an on-air apology from her co-hosts.

And in 2016, after the results of the presidential election, Bure shared her disbelief. “I didn’t think Donald was going to win,” she said, asking for prayers to unite the country.

Bure has a lot on her plate these days — in August, she told Yahoo Entertainment that she’s been filming two Hallmark Channel projects in Canada and last week, she celebrated the engagement of her 20-year-old son Lev Bure. Asked by Fox whether she has any marriage advice for the couple, Bure replied, "Communication is key, like an open dialogue is key. And never be afraid to ask for help and advice, but make sure your resources are coming from good places.”

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: