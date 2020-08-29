Candace Cameron Bure announces son Lev's engagement: 'Can't wait for wedding planning'

Candace Cameron Bure is celebrating her upcoming role as mother-in-law — the Full House actress announced the engagement of her son Lev Bure with an ecstatic Instagram post.

“She said YES!!! Last night my son @levvbure proposed to beautiful @taylorrhutchison,” Candace, 44, wrote on Saturday. “We are SO excited for these cuties!!! #Engaged! And this mama/mama-in-love can’t wait for wedding planning shenanigans.”

Lev, 20, is the son of Candace and Valeri Bure. The couple also have two other children, Natasha, 22 and Maksim, 18. Lev’s future bride is Taylor Hutchison, who announced the engagement on her Instagram page. “Surprise surprise,” she wrote, showing off her diamond ring and blue manicure.

Candace was also a young bride, having married Valeri in 1996. She once told People that the secret to her 24-year marriage was religion.

“The reality is the glue for us is Jesus,” she told the outlet. “It’s the Bible. You know, when there are arguments or we’re compromising and in ways, it’s always like, ‘Well, let’s just go back to the Bible.’ It’s the foundation for us. So it’s not about winning or losing. But doing this journey together.”

Candace recently told Yahoo Entertainment that she’s currently in Canada shooting two Hallmark Channel films If Only I Had Christmas and Aurora Teagarden Mysteries. “The COVID-19 rates are very low up here in British Columbia, so there’s lots of protocols that we’re all going through. Everyone’s being completely safe,” she said. “It’s been so wonderful to be able to get back to work.”

"Fuller House" stars Candace Cameron Bure (L) and Lori Loughlin pictured together in 2015.

This year, the actress also said goodbye to Fuller House, the popular sequel to the classic television series Full House, in which Cameron played a grown-up version of her character D.J. Tanner. For the series, Cameron teamed up with costars Jodie Sweetin (who played sister Stephanie Tanner), Andrea Barber (friend Kimmy Gibbler), along with Lori Loughlin, who reprised her role as Rebecca Katsopolis (“Aunt Becky”) before she was fired in March 2019 for her involvement in a college admissions scandal.

Last week, Loughlin and her fashion designer husband Mossimo Giannulli were sentenced to two months and five months (respectively) in federal prison for paying $500,000 to businessman William “Rick” Singer to get their daughters Olivia Jade and Isabella Giannulli into the University of Southern California, falsely portraying them as athletes.

Throughout the legal proceedings, Candace showed support for Loughlin, telling Today in 2019, "It's too personal to us. We'd never want to talk about someone that is a dear and close friend. But I think I've already said that we are family and we stand by each other and pray for each other and we'll always be there for each other."

At that year’s Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards, Cameron said, “And a loving family sticks together no matter what” while accepting an award for favorite funny TV show. Afterward, Cameron was criticized for the message on social media. “How Christian, advocating to kids that it’s okay to lie to officials, steal from others who worked hard, and lie to people,” someone wrote in one post.

When Loughlin learned her prison sentence this month, a social media user said, “They should have 4 years each for the college kids that should have gotten in” to which Candace responded with a sad face emoji.

