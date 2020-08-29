Alyssa Milano criticizes Ivanka Trump on social media: 'I’m sad to see what she has evolved into'

Alyssa Milano (pictured) took to social media to reflect on her relationship with Ivanka Trump.

Alyssa Milano is reflecting on her past relationship with Ivanka Trump, explaining that she is “sad” to see how the first daughter has evolved over the years.

The actress and political activist prefaced her remarks on Instagram and Facebook Thursday by sharing a screenshot of a 2014 tweet from the first daughter. “I’m admitting to a total girl crush on Alyssa Milano,” Ivanka wrote. “She’s hilarious! And incidentally, one of the first people I followed on Twitter.”

Describing how she met Ivanka while hosting season four of the Lifetime Project Runway All Stars, when Ivanka was a guest judge, Milano wrote “...She told me I was her hero. I’m sad to see what she has evolved into.” Milano included a phone number to text support to Joe Biden, who is running against Ivanka’s father President Trump in the 2020 election.

The women’s social media relationship has fractured since 2014. Two years ago, Milano tweeted at Ivanka, “...You don’t follow me on Twitter. But as a public servant, you work for me. You’ve proclaimed yourself a feminist. Use your access to demand that Professor Ford’s request for a full, fair, trauma-informed investigation by the FBI be held.”

That year, in the #DearIvanka campaign, Milano and other celebrities expressed support for California professor Christine Blasey Ford, who accused now-Supreme Court justice Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault during a high school party (Kavanaugh has denied doing so). In 2018, sources told Vanity Fair that Ivanka advised President Trump to withdraw his support for Kavanaugh.

And in August 2019, Milano tweeted at Ivanka, “What happened to you?” after the first daughter posted news of a Saudi Arabian amendment that allowed women to obtain passports and travel without male companions.





Dear @IvankaTrump, you don't follow me on twitter. But as a public servant, you work for me.



You’ve proclaimed yourself a feminist.



Use your access to demand that Professor Ford’s request for a full, fair, trauma-informed investigation by the FBI be held. #DearIvanka — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) September 22, 2018

What happened to you? — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 2, 2019

Milano has also voiced her opposition to President Trump many times — in 2017, she called him “the most corrupt, lawless, and unstable president in American history” and criticized his “failed” response to the coronavirus pandemic, which to date, has infected nearly 6 million Americans.







Donald Trump is the most corrupt, lawless, and unstable president in American history. Six of his campaign managers and senior staff have been charged with major crimes. #TrumpChaos — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 27, 2020

Lara Trump says President Trump will “keep America prosperous.”



Is she forgetting about the millions of Americans who are still unemployed because of his failed coronavirus response?#trumpchaos #BuildBackBetter — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 27, 2020

Last week, Milano and her former Charmed costar Rose McGowan spiraled into a name-calling match on Twitter after McGowan called Biden and the Democratic party “monsters” and “frauds.”

When Milano challenged McGowan by posting a string of historical facts on the party’s achievements, McGowan accused Milano of being a “fraud” and misrepresenting the “Me Too” movement.

