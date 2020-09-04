Beyoncé, Serena Williams and other real-life female superheroes recognized in new DC graphic novel

Beyoncé and other women are the subject of DC's upcoming book Wonder Women of History. (Photo: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images For Parkwood Entertainment)

Beyoncé has impressed us for decades. She’s even been known to wear a cape or two over the years, but the music icon is about to make her superhero status official.

DC, the company behind Batman, Superman and, yes, Wonder Woman, announced Thursday that the “Run the World (Girls)” singer is one of 17 women who will be profiled in an upcoming graphic novel. In addition to Beyoncé, who’s earned her accomplishments in the world of entertainment, Wonder Women of History will document females working in politics and government, science and technology, business and sports.

Besides Beyoncé, pop culture fans will recognize singer Janelle Monae, comedian Tig Notaro and Gilmore Girls actress Keiko Agena.

Both record-breaking tennis star Serena Williams and gymnast Dominque Dawes, who won four medals at the Olympics in 1992, 1996 and 2000, are in the latter category.

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who’s been recognized as a feminist icon in the past few years (thanks, in part to Kate McKinnon’s hilarious parody of her) and members of Congress, including U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, a Democrat from New York, and U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, a Michigan Democrat, represent the world of politics. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, the Massachusetts senator who unsuccessfully ran for this year’s Democratic presidential nomination, gets her own tribute. Activists including Emma Gonzalez, a survivor of a school shooting in Parkland, Fla., who’s fought for gun control, disability rights advocate Judith Heumann, same-sex marriage crusader Edith Windsor and transgender pioneer Marsha P. Johnson are recognized, too.