Michael B. Jordan's touching tribute to 'big brother' Chadwick Boseman: 'You paved the way for me'

It took Michael B. Jordan some time to address the unexpected death of his friend and Black Panther co-star Chadwick Boseman. Monday, three days after Boseman’s family revealed that he had died from a colon cancer diagnosis that he never revealed publicly, Jordan was ready to speak.

In a touching statement, Jordan spoke about Boseman as a close friend he cared about deeply. He said he’s been “reflecting on every moment, every conversation, every laugh, every disagreement, every hug…everything.”

The two most famously starred as foes in the 2018 Marvel blockbuster, but their history dates back to 2003, when the 10-years-younger Jordan took over a role in the soap opera All My Children from Boseman.

“Since nearly the beginning of my career, starting with All My Children when I was 16 years old you paved the way for me,” Jordan said. “You showed me how to be better, honor purpose, and create legacy. And whether you’ve known it or not…I’ve been watching, learning and constantly motivated by your greatness.”

“The thing that hurts the most is that I now understand how much of a legend and hero YOU are,” Jordan said. “Through it all, you never lost sight of what you loved most. You cared about your family, your friends, your craft, your spirit. You cared about the kids, the community, our culture and humanity. You cared about me. You are my big brother, but I never fully got a chance to tell you, or to truly give you your flowers while you were here.”

Jordan described Boseman as honest, generous and funny. He vowed to live his life like Boseman, with grace, courage and no regrets.

Jordan’s loving words fit right in with what many others, including Robert Downey Jr., Whoopi Goldberg and Angelina Jolie, have had to say in the wake of his death.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: