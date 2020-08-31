Remembering Chadwick Boseman: A journalist’s cherished, complicated friendship with a superhero

It’s a funny story, how I met Chad. At least the second time.

The first was pretty standard in this line of work. It was early 2014, and my wife, 10-month-old daughter, 10-year-old cat and I had just moved from New York to Los Angeles for my new gig at Yahoo when I got one of my first travel assignments: I flew to Jackson, Miss., to spend a day on the set of Get on Up, the James Brown biopic starring Chadwick Boseman.

I was excited for a few reasons. Above all, I’m a huge James Brown fan, and not only was I anticipating his Hollywood treatment, but I was intrigued, if slightly skeptical, how Boseman — who was then only really known for his understated portrayal of another African-American icon, Jackie Robinson, in 42 — was going to pull off such a firecracker of a man. Plus, I’d be talking to the likes of Mick Jagger (who was a producer), Dan Aykroyd and Craig Robinson. To be honest, I was more excited to talk to another of the co-stars, Tariq “Black Thought” Trotter of The Roots, than Sir Mick. (Our mutual love for hip-hop, especially the classics, is one of the things Chad and I would bond over through the years. Chad was passionate about music.)

The shooting schedule had unexpectedly moved up and by the time of my arrival, the production was on its final day. Boseman was warm and engaging during our interview, his affection for his subject readily apparent. They had only pick-ups left to shoot, mostly choreography, but just seeing him slide around the stage with the swagger of The Godfather re-animated, it was clear that this was a special actor, a chameleon who could slip into the skin — and the physicality — of anyone.

Fast forward to a few days later, back in Los Angeles. A day I’ll never forget. We’re at a gathering at the home of Addison, a friend of mine from our hometown of Buffalo, N.Y., who soon became my creative partner and closest friend here in L.A. At some point, Chad walks in. “Wait, what’s Chadwick Boseman doing here?” I turn and ask Logan, whom I’d only met a few weeks earlier, oblivious to the fact that Logan had been best friends with Chad since their days at Howard University. “What are you doing here?” Chad and I would say to each moments later.

Chad, along with Addison and Logan, would be part of the family that adopted us and made us feel at home in a new city from that day until Aug. 28, 2020 — when he left us way too soon, at only 43, after a four-year bout with colon cancer.

View photos Chadwick Boseman and Kevin Polowy More

For someone who profiled actors for a living, there was an undeniable rush from the connection we made, and actively rooting for him and witnessing him blossom. But in large part because of my profession, there would be always a little bit of a wall between us. Chad was an intensely private person, especially the more famous he became, and the more he eventually struggled with his health woes.

Still, I was blessed to share so many unforgettable moments with him.

I’ll never forget the premiere of Draft Day. Chad was like seventh billed in that movie, but that didn’t stop us from rushing him out of the after-party like we were the Secret Service shielding the president, all to protect him from a scant few paparazzi flashes. Chad was destined for greatness.

I’ll never forget celebrating the opening weekend of Get on Up over a Sunday night beach bonfire. Chad loved life.

I’ll never forget attending a Marvel unveiling event at the El Capitan Theatre on Hollywood Boulevard. As Robert Downey Jr. and Chris Evans hyped their upcoming clash in Captain America: Civil War, they paused to announce who would be joining them as Black Panther: Chadwick Boseman. I was in the second row and practically jumped out of my chair, yelling, “Oh, sh**!” at the top of my lungs. The guys had wisely kept that one from me. Chad was about to be big time.