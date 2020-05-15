Bruce Willis wears 'Armageddon' costume amid coronavirus pandemic: 'His saving the world outfit'





View photos Bruce Willis — with Steve Buscemi, Will Patton, Bruce Willis, Michael Clarke Duncan, Ben Affleck and Owen Wilson — in the 1998 film Armageddon. (Photo: Touchstone/Getty Images) More

Bruce Willis is ready for disaster.

While quarantining in Idaho amid the coronavirus pandemic, the movie star, 65, pulled out his spacesuit costume from 1998’s Armageddon.

“He said this is ‘his saving the [world] outfit,” wrote his eldest daughter, Rumer Willis, who’s among his quaranteam. “Actual one from Armageddon.”

She added, “This man is a damn legend.”

Willis wore the orange suit with sneakers and a camouflage bandana on his mouth.

Willis starred in the sci-fi disaster film alongside a star-studded ensemble cast including Ben Affleck, Billy Bob Thornton, Owen Wilson, the late Michael Clarke Duncan, Liv Tyler and Steve Buscemi. It was directed by Michael Bay, produced by Jerry Bruckheimer and saw Willis’s Harry Stamper, a deep-sea oil driller, be called on by NASA to stop an asteroid from blowing up Earth.

Spoiler: Stamper and his crew pulled it off, but he didn’t return home.

Armageddon didn’t garner great reviews, but it was the highest-grossing film of 1998 worldwide.

Willis has been quarantining with his modern family in Sun Valley, Idaho since March. At first, he was just with his three adult daughters and ex-wife Demi Moore. His wife, Emma Heming Willis, and their two daughters have since joined them and it’s a big modern family social isolation party.

