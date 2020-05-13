Nick Cordero's wife Amanda Kloots says he's awakened from coma: 'Guys we might have to change our hashtag'

Nick Cordero, pictured with wife Amanda Kloots and their son, Elvis, just made a breakthrough in his struggle with COVID-19. (Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images for Beyond Yoga)

Amanda Kloots just gave a very happy update on her husband, actor Nick Cordero.

“Guys we might have to change our hashtag. Nick, dada, is awake!” she said as she held the couple’s 11-month-old son, Elvis. “Finally confirmed after two days of, ‘Is he doing this?’ You get so excited, the nurses are like, ‘We think this is happening.’ The doctor confirmed today that, ‘Yep, I think Nick is awake.’ And I was like, ‘Oh my God.’”

Cordero was hospitalized at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles with pneumonia like symptoms that turned out to be COVID-19, Kloots revealed in April. She has continued to update fans of the actor, who’s appeared in Broadway’s Bullets Over Broadway and Waitress and on TV’s Blue Bloods, using the hashtag #wakeupnick.

Kloots shared the news when Cordero was placed in a medically-induced coma and had his right leg amputated as doctors treated him for complications of the virus.

Amanda Kloots reacts to Nick Cordero waking up.

Fans are celebrating that Nick Cordero is awake.

Now that he’s awake, Kloots said Cordero remains “really, really weak.” He can just barely open his eyes.

Still, she called the development “great news,” and she shared images of Cordero’s supporters celebrating.

The actress and fitness trainer has remained hopeful throughout her husband’s struggle and shared stories of their time together as a couple and parents on social media.

“I feel like there is an army of people behind him, behind us,” Kloots said during an April appearance on CBS This Morning. “I just believe — I get chills saying it — I just believe that he will wake up.”

During the same interview, Kloots explained that her husband of three years’ health crisis had been unexpected.

“This is one of the saddest parts — we thought I would see him in two hours,” Kloots said. “I said you know, ‘Call me when you want me to come pick you up.’ I didn't even give him a kiss or a hug because we were also kind of self-isolating from him because we have this 10-month-old baby.”

An hour later, Cordero called to let her know he had been admitted to the hospital. Then came the coronavirus pandemic.

For the latest coronavirus news and updates, follow along at https://news.yahoo.com/coronavirus. According to experts, people over 60 and those who are immunocompromised continue to be the most at risk. If you have questions, please reference the CDC’s and WHO’s resource guides.

