Bruce Willis and wife Emma reunite after quarantining apart

Bruce Willis and his wife, Emma Heming Willis, have reunited after initally being apart during quarantine. (Screenshot: Emma Heming Willis)

Bruce Willis and his wife have reunited after quarantining apart for nearly two months.

Emma Heming Willis shared photos of the fun family reunion on Instagram Monday — just ahead of their younger daughter Evelyn’s 6th birthday. (They are also parents to Mabel, 8.)

View photos Bruce Willis gives daughter Evelyn a lift. (Screenshot: Emma Heming Willis) More

Photos and videos showed the family riding a four-wheeler, playing on the swings and walking by the water. The Coco Baba founder set the montage to Khalid’s song “Better”: “Nothing feels better / nothing feels better than this.”

View photos Evelyn, Bruce and Emma ride on a four-wheeler. (Screenshot: Emma Heming Willis) More

It appears that the ladies may have joined Bruce in Sun Valley, Idaho, where he has been quarantining with his ex-wife Demi Moore and their three daughters — Rumer, 31, Scout, 28, and Tallulah, 26. According to Entertainment Tonight, Bruce owns his own home directly across the street from Moore. (He sold another property he owned in the area for $5.5 million in 2018.)

It’s been a grand time — with matching pajamas and other quarantine fun, which the Willis sisters and Moore have been sharing on social media. (Bruce doesn’t have social media accounts.)