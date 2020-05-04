Singer Cady Groves dead at age 30, her family requests 'fans refrain from speculation'

Singer-songwriter Cady Groves has died at age 30.

The "This Little Girl" performer’s death was first announced by her brother, Cody Groves, over the weekend. Her label confirmed the news in a statement sent by email Monday.

The statement from Vel Records, obtained by Yahoo Entertainment, says Groves, “the fresh-faced singer-songwriter whose EP A Month of Sundays launched a career that empowered and entertained teens, tweens and 20-somethings for more than a decade,” died at her Nashville-area home.

It continued, “Her death appears to be from natural causes, pending a final coroner’s report. Foul play and self-harm have both been ruled out by the coroner.”

The statement went on to ask that “as her admirers mourn her loss online, Cady’s family requests fans refrain from speculation. Cady was excited about her new recordings and getting out on the road to support them. It is hoped the EP she was slated to release this summer will be available soon.”

The statement followed her brother Cody’s tweets on Sunday sharing the sad news.

@cadygroves has left this world. Details are limited right now but family is trying to get them and will keep people updated. Rest In Peace little sis. Hope you’re reunited with @kellydgroves and Casey. pic.twitter.com/l4S3tqWYFy — Cody Groves (@Codywaynegroves) May 3, 2020

Due to “twisted misinformation,” he followed up with a lengthier post saying the medical examiner told the family “there was no indication of foul play or self harm. Simply put, Cady Groves died of natural causes.” He also shared that she had unspecified medical problems last fall that he speculated may have “resurfaced.”

Since Tweets are limited... pic.twitter.com/Ad3bhfegI5 — Cody Groves (@Codywaynegroves) May 3, 2020

Cody also noted that “Cady was really looking forward to the next few months and release of her new album.” The label says the Kansas-born singer, who was transitioning to country music, had been working on material over the last year and “a summer 2020 release” was “in the works.”

She came on the scene with 2009’s A Month of Sundays and released three additional EPs (2010’s The Life of a Pirate, 2012’s This Little Girl and 2015’s Dreams). Her single “This Little Girl” has been streamed more than 12 million times on Spotify, and Groves toured with Boys Like Girls, LMFAO, Good Charlotte and Third Eye Blind.

Speculation about Groves’s mental health stemmed from a series of posts she shared recently on social media while socially isolating. She had said she was struggling, but went on to talk about how she was able to push through, and offered uplifting words to others struggling, too.

Her last Instagram post was on April 23.

Groves is predeceased by two siblings, as Cody noted. Casey and Kelly Groves died of drug-related deaths in 2007 and 2014, respectively.

The statement from Cady’s label said that “those closest to Cady want people to know she loved music, laughter, cooking, tacos and, especially, her family.”

That family is requesting that in lieu of flowers, donations be made in her name to the Music Health Alliance or MusiCares.

