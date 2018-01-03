Brooklyn Decker makes a stealth birth announcement

Brooklyn Decker and Andy Roddick are now the parents of two — and if you missed the birth announcement, you aren’t alone.

On Wednesday, the Grace and Frankie actress, 30, shared the first photo of her baby girl on Instagram in the most casual way. In the selfie, she’s cradling the newborn as one of her dogs sits in the background with a dreaded cone of shame around its neck.

“A newborn, a toddler, a dog in a cone, a dog with a tumor but I’m having a good hair day so it’s fine we’re fine I’m fine,” Decker captioned the shot.

In July, Roddick, 35, announced during a sweet speech he made while being inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame that he and his wife of a decade were expecting their second child. In December, there was speculation that the wee one had arrived after Decker shared what appeared to be a breastfeeding pic, but they kept mum about it until now.

The new baby joins big brother Hank, 2.

More from Yahoo Entertainment