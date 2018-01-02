Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie's happiest on-screen moments

Today show fans are probably not that surprised by NBC’s decision to name Hoda Kotb as Savannah Guthrie’s permanent co-anchor on the morning show. While the duo is breaking the old-school tradition of having a man and a woman sitting behind the desk, Kotb, who’s close friends with Guthrie, has had a positive effect on the ratings since filling in for Matt Lauer after he was fired in November, following accusations of sexual misconduct. Kotb, the longtime host of Today’s fourth hour with Kathie Lee Gifford, also has excellent chemistry with Guthrie. They regularly display how much they genuinely like each other when they share the screen.

Over the past few years, they’ve shared some big moments, including their delivery of the news that Lauer would no longer be on the show. Their best on-screen interactions were happier than that, though. Here are a few:

June 7, 2016: Guthrie announces her second pregnancy

When Guthrie blurted out the news that she was expecting a second child, the entire Today family, including Kotb, was in the house. And guess who was the very first person to run over and give Guthrie a hug? Yep.

Kotb received support from Guthrie, too, when she adopted a baby girl, Haley, in February 2017. Guthrie said she helped teach Kotb how to get a tighter swaddle on the baby. Guthrie also gushed to People about Kotb being “such a natural” when it came to parenting.

“She’s just like the Hoda you know,” Guthrie said of her friend as a parent. “She’s just full of love and energy, and she’s also just wild and crazy. And funny and frazzled. She’s just Hoda. She’s great, and she’s exactly where she’s meant to be.”

July 7, 2017: Guthrie celebrates five years on Today

No one was more delighted to mark Guthrie’s milestone than her good friend Kotb, when the Today team reflected on what the show termed her “Savannahversary.” Kotb was so happy, she cheered louder than anyone!

Jan. 2, 2018: Kotb is named co-anchor of Today

The pair were practically glowing at the news they will permanently share the anchor’s desk for the NBC morning show. “This has to be the most popular decision NBC News has ever made, and I am so thrilled,” Guthrie told the audience.

