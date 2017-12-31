Resolutions that celebrities should be making for 2018

As the champagne is popped, everyone is reflecting on the past and setting goals for 2018 — and celebs are no different. As a kind of public service, we’re offering a few suggestions for the resolutions that some of our favorite stars should be making as we flip the calendar to 2018.

George Clooney: I will join Instagram.

This guy has so much to share, especially now that he’s the father of twins. He’ll never be a Chrissy Teigen-kinda parent, regularly sharing pics of his kids with his wife, Amal, but hey, we’d take side shots every now and then! Pics from his glam life on movie sets or at his Lake Como home would be fun to see too. Clooney would surely appreciate that he could post pics about the many causes he supports, as well as unofficial ads for his Casamigos tequila.

Chrissy Teigen: I will not change. Ever.

Few people are as delightful on social media as Teigen. Whether she’s sharing adorable snapshots of baby Luna or crowdsourcing brown bananas to bake banana bread, the model was made for Instagram. Think she has time to take on a reality show? We would definitely watch!

Meghan Markle: I will go all-out with my wedding dress.

Just like her future sister-in-law, Kate Middleton, Markle has serious style, and people enjoy seeing her every ensemble. The world really needs something to love right now, and an elaborate wedding-day look would help make the royal nuptials everything people expected.

Jimmy Kimmel: I will continue sharing my son’s health struggle.

While a lot of people are dealing with health issues and debating the best way to provide health care, very few have the platform that Kimmel has with his late-night talk show. His remarks on Jimmy Kimmel Live! about the open-heart surgeries that his 8-month-old son, Billy, has endured to treat a congenital heart defect have put a face on the debate. No matter where you stand on the issue, taking a look at adorable little Billy is more effective than reading 100 news stories for making you think about its importance.

The women (and men!) of Hollywood: We will continue to speak out about sexual misconduct.

View photos

Let’s not allow #MeToo to end with 2017. Ashley Judd, Salma Hayek, Rose McGowan, and scores of other women — and some men — have taken the brave first step of sharing their experiences, and now people are listening. Industry executives have created the Commission on Sexual Harassment and Advancing Equality in the Workplace. The advocacy group Women in Film created a sexual harassment hotline offering legal assistance to victims coming forward. While the reports are awful, letting the issue drop back into the background would be much worse.