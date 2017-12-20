    1 / 25

    1. Sexual harassment scandals rock Hollywood

    When the New York Times first published its bombshell report in early October alleging that Harvey Weinstein had committed sexual assault and misconduct, Hollywood wasn’t ready for the avalanche it created in its wake. Nearly 90 women — including Angelina Jolie and Gwyneth Paltrow — have accused the disgraced producer of harassment, misconduct, and/or assault. (Weinstein has denied any allegations of nonconsensual sex.) What followed was a string of accusations against many powerful men in Hollywood, among them Matt Lauer, Kevin Spacey, Louis C.K., Brett Ratner, Russell Simmons, and Jeffrey Tambor, as well as people sharing their stories in the #MeToo movement. (Photo: Getty Images)

    25 biggest celebrity stories of 2017

    Yahoo Celebrity Staff

    2017 was an especially crazy year in Hollywood. As a former reality TV star took high office (we’re still not used to saying “President Trump”), we watched movie producer Harvey Weinstein be dethroned as a major player in the biz after a far-reaching sexual misconduct scandal. (He maintains his innocence.) While there was a lot of bad (including the Manchester bombing at an Ariana Grande concert and the largest mass shooting in U.S. history, during the Route 91 Harvest music festival), there were good things too: Beyoncé and Jay-Z welcomed twins, as did George and Amal Clooney, and the Kardashian family is baby-booming. Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal engagement delighted — on both sides of the pond. We look back at the biggest celeb stories of the year here…