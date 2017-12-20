25 biggest celebrity stories of 2017

2017 was an especially crazy year in Hollywood. As a former reality TV star took high office (we’re still not used to saying “President Trump”), we watched movie producer Harvey Weinstein be dethroned as a major player in the biz after a far-reaching sexual misconduct scandal. (He maintains his innocence.) While there was a lot of bad (including the Manchester bombing at an Ariana Grande concert and the largest mass shooting in U.S. history, during the Route 91 Harvest music festival), there were good things too: Beyoncé and Jay-Z welcomed twins, as did George and Amal Clooney, and the Kardashian family is baby-booming. Meanwhile, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal engagement delighted — on both sides of the pond. We look back at the biggest celeb stories of the year here…