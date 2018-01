It’s official — Paris Hilton, hotel heiress and DJ extraordinaire, is off the market! Actor Chris Zylka popped the question while the two were away on a ski trip in Aspen. “I am so excited to be engaged to the love of my life and my best friend,” Hilton told People mag. “I have never felt so happy, safe and loved. He is perfect for me in every way and showed me that fairytales really do exist!” Can’t wait to see her wedding dress — and the guest list! (Photo: Paris Hilton via Twitter)