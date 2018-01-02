Yas! Paris Hilton is engaged to Chris Zylka.
What’s “hot” for 2018? If you’re Paris Hilton, the answer is a big, splashy wedding.
The socialite/DJ/owner of more dogs than your local animal shelter, 36, is engaged to Chris Zylka. She confirmed the news on Tuesday.
I said Yas! So happy & excited to be engaged to the love of my life. My best friend & soulmate. Perfect for me in every way. So dedicated, loyal, loving & kindhearted. I feel like the luckiest girl in the world! You are my dream come true! pic.twitter.com/7b3QfrODgC
“I said Yas!” she wrote on social media along with photos of their engagement. “So happy & excited to be engaged to the love of my life. My best friend & soulmate. Perfect for me in every way. So dedicated, loyal, loving & kindhearted. I feel like the luckiest girl in the world! You are my dream come true! Thank you for showing me that fairytales do exist.”
I am so excited to be engaged to the love of my life and my best friend. I have never felt so happy, safe and loved. He is perfect for me in every way and showed me that fairytales really do exist!
The engagement took place during a ski trip in Aspen, Colo. Hilton told People magazine that they were posing for a photo on the slopes after lunch in the ski town when Zylka, 32, dropped to one knee. “I was so excited and surprised! I immediately said yes!” she said.
As for her new bling, “The ring was so gorgeous and sparkling. I was shaking as I put it on. It is the most beautiful ring that I have ever seen!”
The pair met at an Oscars party eight years ago, but reconnected two years ago. They made their relationship official in February. Soon after, he got a massive tattoo of her name on his arm.
Hilton hinted that something was up a few days ago with a gushy post about her model-actor beau, 32. She wrote: “Never in a million years did I think I would find someone so completely perfect for me. Someone who would make me happier than I ever dreamed I could be. Someone that would touch my life so profoundly & give me a whole new reason to breathe.”
Never in a million years did I think I would find someone so completely perfect for me. Someone who would make me happier than I ever dreamed I could be. Someone that would touch my life so profoundly & give me a whole new reason to breathe. pic.twitter.com/qwNzCX6Rp6
You truly need a scorecard to track Hilton’s love life, but this isn’t her first engagement. She was previously betrothed to Jason Shaw and Paris Latsis in the early aughts. To show just how much they have in common, Zylka also has a broken engagement under his belt. He and Hanna Beth called theirs off in 2015. Cheers to new beginnings!
