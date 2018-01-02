Yas! Paris Hilton is engaged to Chris Zylka.

What’s “hot” for 2018? If you’re Paris Hilton, the answer is a big, splashy wedding.

The socialite/DJ/owner of more dogs than your local animal shelter, 36, is engaged to Chris Zylka. She confirmed the news on Tuesday.

I said Yas! So happy & excited to be engaged to the love of my life. My best friend & soulmate. Perfect for me in every way. So dedicated, loyal, loving & kindhearted. I feel like the luckiest girl in the world! You are my dream come true! pic.twitter.com/7b3QfrODgC — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) January 2, 2018





“I said Yas!” she wrote on social media along with photos of their engagement. “So happy & excited to be engaged to the love of my life. My best friend & soulmate. Perfect for me in every way. So dedicated, loyal, loving & kindhearted. I feel like the luckiest girl in the world! You are my dream come true! Thank you for showing me that fairytales do exist.”

I am so excited to be engaged to the love of my life and my best friend. I have never felt so happy, safe and loved. He is perfect for me in every way and showed me that fairytales really do exist! — Paris Hilton (@ParisHilton) January 2, 2018





Paris Hilton and Chris Zylka, pictured on Nov.15, are engaged. (Photo: Gabriel Olsen/FilmMagic) More