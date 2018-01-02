9 celeb-related happenings we're looking forward to in 2018

If you’re reading this, exhale. You made it through 2017. It was rough for a lot of people (several celebs gave it a middle-finger kiss-off), but here we are starting anew.

We’ve already covered what’s ahead in movies, TV, and music, and now it’s time for celebrity happenings. Here are the weddings, babies, Bowls, and more that have us feeling like:

View photos A Wrinkle in Time co-stars Reese Witherspoon and Mindy Kaling jumping for joy on location for the film. (Photo: Instagram) More

1. The royal wedding. Our fascinators are on order, and we are ready for an early wake-up to watch Prince Harry marry his American love, Meghan Markle. The wedding will take place May 19 at St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle, and we’ll be watching — with scones and tea in hand.

His Royal Highness Prince Henry of Wales and Ms. Meghan Markle will marry on 19th May 2018. Today's announcement follows earlier confirmation of the month of the wedding and its location at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle. pic.twitter.com/7pgdRM90Na — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) December 15, 2017





2. Justin Timberlake performs at the Super Bowl. We’re certain there will be no Nipplegate at this year’s Super Bowl, which will be in Minneapolis on Feb. 4. But will J.T., who just announced his new album, Man of the Woods , invite Janet Jackson as a special guest? (It’s the least he could do.) Throw some work the way of his former ‘NSync bandmates? Bring Silas onstage to show off his toddler dance moves? We can’t wait to see how his show plays out.





3. The Kardashian baby boom. Now, this isn’t happening on one day (Kris Jenner is good, but not that good), but Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner will all welcome babies over the next few months. We can’t wait to find out what name Kimye gives their new addition, which will arrive via surrogate. (It will be hard to top Saint and North.) We’re looking forward to Kylie confirming her pregnancy with a birth announcement. (Or maybe the 20-year-old won’t even say anything at all.) As for Khloé, we will be looking for the mini baller to make his/her first courtside appearance.

Kim pregnant via surrogate. Kylie pregnant. Khloe pregnant. The devil works hard, but Kris Jenner works even harder. pic.twitter.com/Qg9weScD8x — Paola Gabriella (@pollypocketpc) September 27, 2017





4. William and Kate’s wee one. OK, so maybe we’re royal-(and baby-)obsessed, but we predict that we’ll be just as excited for the couple’s third child to arrive as we were for one and two. We just hope it doesn’t arrive during the royal wedding, but can you imagine how great the ratings would be?! (Luckily, Kate is due in April and the wedding is in May.)

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are very pleased to announce that The Duchess of Cambridge is expecting their third child pic.twitter.com/DZCheAj1RM — Kensington Palace (@KensingtonRoyal) September 4, 2017





5. Celebs in black at the Golden Globes. Awards season — which kicks off Sunday, Jan. 7, with the Golden Globes — is set to have a whole new vibe this year in the post-Weinstein era. Not only will female and male stars be wearing black on the carpet to make a powerful statement, but expect their speeches to make bigger statements than ever before. Things have changed a lot since:

6. Amal Clooney and Rihanna co-hosting the Met Ball. On April 30, the red carpet stairway of doom will open for the fashion world’s big night, and Vogue editrix Anna WIntour tapped Amal Clooney and Rihanna to be among her co-hosts. (Donatella Versace too.) We’re pretty much pro-anything Amal does (powerwoman to the max!) — and can’t wait to see RiRi really turn things up. Maybe the singer will arrive carrying a wineglass ’cause if anyone can ascend a staircase in a complicated dress and crazy heels with a full wineglass in hand, it’s Rihanna. And cheers to that.