Britney Spears's mom posts encouraging message about fighting depression as pop star receives mental health treatment

Britney Spears has the support of her mom, Lynne Spears, as she undergoes mental health treatment. (Photo: Ron Galella, Ltd./WireImage)

Britney Spears has the support of her family as she undergoes mental health treatment.

The day after news broke that the pop star checked into a psychiatric facility for a 30-day stay, her mother, Lynne Spears, shared an encouraging post about fighting depression on Instagram. It starts with “Keep Going,” and lists various circumstances in which that attitude is essential. Some include: “No matter how hopeless and depressed you feel,” “No matter how stuck you feel” and “No matter how bad things are right now.”

The post ends with, “I promise you won’t feel this way forever,” and another encouraging “Keep going.”

Lynne’s message follows a social media shout-out to Britney from her little sister, Jamie Lynn Spears. She declared her sibling her “women crush Wednesday” and shared a photo of the then-pop star getting off the school bus with her as a kid. “Yup, she rode the bus home with me after my first day of school, cuz she’s the fn best,” Jamie Lynn wrote.

There was also a message from Britney’s boyfriend, Sam Asghari. He shared her post (“Fall in love with taking care of yourself, body, mind and spirit”) and wrote: “It isn’t weakness, It’s a sign of absolute strength, people should only be inspired by this, at least I am,” along with a heart.

The "Lucky" singer has apparently been under a lot of stress recently, related to her father Jamie Spears's life-threatening illness. In January, she announced an indefinite work hiatus after her father's colon suddenly ruptured. Last month, Jamie, who is Britney’s sole conservator, underwent a second surgery to repair the organ.

Britney has bravely battled mental health issues in the spotlight. In 2008, amidst woes with ex-husband Kevin Federline, she was placed on a psychiatric hold. Her problems started the year before and extended long after. But she was able to fight back from that — and certainly has a lot of support as she fights back now.

