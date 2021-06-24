Britney Spears's mom Lynne is 'very concerned' amid singer's conservatorship claims

Lynne Spears is "very concerned" about Britney Spears's situation. (Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Britney Spears's mother, Lynne Spears, is "concerned" about her daughter amid her controversial conservatorship and wants to make sure "she was heard."

The superstar, 39, poured her heart out to Judge Brenda Penny Wednesday about the "abusive" situation she feels she's in. An attorney for Lynne, who was present to hear Britney's 20-minute statement, spoke after saying it's important that action is taken on Britney's behalf.

Gladstone Jones said his client Lynne is a "very concerned mother," according to Us Weekly.

According to Vulture, Jones wanted it on the record that Britney speaking out about the alleged abuse "was very courageous." He said, "One thing I want to raise with the court… is when she was there in May 2019 that she didn't feel like she was heard. I feel we need to make sure today that she was heard."

Jones encouraged Penny to listen to Britney's plea to hire her own attorney, instead of using court-appointed Samuel Ingham III. Also, help Britney change her care plan to address her needs. Jones wanted immediate action to be taken.

It's unclear exactly what plan was put into place — or if any changes were made at all. Jones has not yet responded to Yahoo Entertainment's request for comment.

California-based family law attorney Christopher C. Melcher of Walzer Melcher, who represents Kanye West in his divorce from Kim Kardashian, told Yahoo the bigger process of potentially ending the conservatorship, which Brittney said she wants, could drag into next year — if the judge signs off on it at all.

While Britney made an impassioned speech, now a whole process follows to end it. She would have to petition. The judge would call for an evaluation of her mental health, which the star already said she doesn't want to do. Then there would be a hearing with testimony from Britney and others to make the case for keeping or ending it.

Story continues

"There won't be a quick ending to this," Melcher said.

It could take even longer if she replaces her attorney — or she replaces her dad, as she wants to do.

While we know Britney is estranged from Jamie Spears, it's unclear how close Britney and Lynne are these days. In court, while she was listing her many grievances, Britney said, "I would honestly like to sue my family," not naming exactly who. But not saying her dad, it was "family." It's unclear who all that encompasses.

Britney also said that her family gives "interviews to anyone they want on news stations" about the conservatorship. "My own family doing interviews — and talking about the situation and making me feel so stupid."

She also said, "My family has lived off my conservatorship for 13 years."

Lynne has taken a more active role in the conservatorship since Britney first moved to remove Jamie, from whom Lynne is divorced. Lynne has objected to Jamie's spending of their daughter's money on lawyers to keep him in his role as conservator.

The next hearing on the schedule, for now, is set for July 14 — it will cover accounting, the official appointment of Jodi Montgomery as conservator of her person and a petition.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: