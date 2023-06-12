Britney Spears and ex Kevin Federline slam report claiming she's using crystal meth: 'Lies'

Britney Spears is slamming a "lie" alleging that she is using drugs, calling it "so low." (Photo: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Britney Spears, her attorney and Kevin Federline are all slamming a tabloid story alleging that the pop star has a serious drug problem.

Over the weekend, the Daily Mail ran an exclusive story, by journalist Daphne Barak, which quoted Federline as saying he feared the mother of his two children is using crystal meth. The story claimed Spears's minor sons — from whom she's been estranged for over a year — saw drugs being delivered to their mother's home. Spears's father, Jamie — who she had removed as her conservator, citing conservator abuse — reportedly told Barak he was worried his daughter would meet the same fate as Amy Winehouse.

Federline condemned the story, branding it "lies" and Spears and her attorney Mathew Rosengart followed suit. Rosengart sent a legal letter to the outlet demanding the "false and defamatory” story be removed from the website.

Barak, who conducted Federline and sons' headline-making tell-all last year, tells Yahoo Entertainment she's "absolutely standing by the story." She claims Federline "clearly and repeatedly ... expressed his fears that Britney might be using" the drug — and more.

Spears, Federline and Rosengart react to the allegations

The Daily Mail story was published on Saturday. "I fear she's on meth," Federline is quoted as saying. It claims Preston, 17, and Jayden, 16, saw drugs being delivered to their mother, who was in a strict conservatorship until November 2021. The story doesn't include provide evidence of drug use.

Kevin Federline was Spears's second husband and is the father of her sons, Preston and Jayden. The boys are estranged from their mother and didn't attend her June 2022 wedding. (Photo: Bryan Steffy/WireImage)

On Sunday, Federline — who has full custody of the boys — accused Barak of deciding "to fabricate lies." In his statement, posted to Instagram, he said that while he did work with Barak and her producing partner Erbil Gunasti for the 2022 interview — in which Spears's sons publicly criticized their mom and for which the former dancer was rumored to have been paid $2 million — he "severed ties" with the pair because the "trust was lost" due to an undisclosed reason. He claimed Barak has "continued to harass our family when we have repeatedly asked her to leave us alone."

(Screenshot: Kevin Federline via Instagram)

Spears then also used Instagram to react to the "lies," calling the story "so low."

"The fact that people are claiming things that are not true is so sad," she wrote, in part. "It breaks my heart and the news is so low… l've always felt like the news bullies me … It's sad because everyone sits back as if that's ok to make up lies to that extent ... Why am I told I have to sit back and rise above ??? When they all go so low ??? Hopefully it is just the news being hateful and Kevin nor Preston said any of those things..."

(Screenshot: Britney Spears via Instagram)

The same day, Rosengart sent the Daily Mail a legal letter slamming the report, which he said contained "numerous false and defamatory fabrications concerning my client Britney Spears that are attributed to Kevin Federline and his children, in particular regarding 'crystal meth.'" He said Federline, who was married to Spears from from 2004 to 2006, "acknowledged the falsity of Ms. Barak's story."

Rosengart went on to write, "I have separately learnt that on several occasions, Ms. Barak sought to contact Britney under false pretenses, again using her minor children, which is exploitative, harassing and outrageous. And moreover, Britney's representatives were never contacted prior to the publication of the story, further demonstrating actual malice and reckless disregard for the truth." The lettered ended with, "Britney is indeed a public figure, but this conduct is beyond the pale and completely unacceptable. It is shoddy even by today's standards of 'journalism' and the unfair scrutiny she has faced."

Mathew Rosengart (Photo: AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

On Monday, Rosengart told Yahoo in a statement: "Kevin Federline himself has now acknowledged the falsity of the story, asserting that it contains 'fabrications' and 'lies' about Britney. In addition to exploiting and making false claims about Britney, particularly regarding 'crystal meth,' the 'story' also exploits her minor children, which is beyond the pale. This writer also repeatedly sought to contact Britney under false pretenses, using her children as bait, which is outrageous. This was poor and shoddy 'journalism' even in today's era of clickbait journalism."

Barack stands by her story, claiming Federline made the allegations "clearly and repeatedly"

The journalist told Yahoo in a statement on Monday, "We are absolutely standing by the story as published in The Mail on Sunday and the Sun on Sunday. We spent months working with Kevin, his wife and family, including Britney's boys, Jayden and Preston, for a new documentary. We spent 12 days filming together. In that time, Kevin expressed his fears that Britney might be using crystal meth to Daphne, to our producer Erbil Gunasti, to members of our production and to mutual friends. He did so clearly and repeatedly. Kevin also made it clear to Daphne that he hoped someone would expose the situation, as he saw it, because that would be the way to get help for Britney."

Barack continued, "We have hours of taped and filmed material, and other documentary evidence, with Kevin expressing his views about Britney — sometimes in vicious terms. Daphne stated in previous TV interviews that some parts were too hurtful for Britney, and therefore — will not be used. Perhaps Kevin has been disappointed by a fair-minded account of the situation – an account that makes it clear that Britney IS correct in a number of the things she has said, not least the fact that she is funding the lifestyle of others, including his own."

The latest on Spears and Federline

On May 9, Federline, a father of six, was sued by a school attended by two of his six children for $16,000 over tuition non-payment.

Shortly after, it was reported that the DJ would be moving from California to Hawaii with his second wife Victoria, their two children and sons Preston and Jayden. Spears, who has expressed her hurt over her estrangement from her sons, signed off on the move, according to her attorney.

Spears fans speculated that Federline's move was to potentially extend child support. In Hawaii, support is ordered for children up to the age of 23 if they are enrolled full-time in either a college, university or trade school. Last year, Spears claimed on social media that she pays her ex $40,000 a month in child support and it would be ending, under California law, when they graduated high school at 18 or 19.

Amid all this drama, Spears marked her first wedding anniversary with husband Sam Asghari. (The wedding took place on June 9, 2022 — and Federline's attorney announced the day of that the singer's sons wouldn't attend the ceremony.) There has been endless speculation about Spears's marriage to Asghari. Leading up to the anniversary, the chatter increased when she briefly deactivated her Instagram. However, they seemingly had fun celebrating together.

"Happy 1 Year to me & my better half," Asghari wrote on his Instagram Stories, alongside a snap of their rings. "One year married to the woman of my dreams. Happy anniversary my Love." Over the weekend he also posted what appears to be a new photo of them, captioning it: "Me & my baby lady."