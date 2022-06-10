Britney Spears marries Sam Asghari in intimate wedding at home

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari got married in a small wedding ceremony in Los Angeles on June 9, 2022. (Photo: FilmMagic)

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari are married! Unfortunately, their special day wasn't without some drama.

The 40-year-old superstar and fitness trainer, 28, exchanged vows in a small ceremony at her home in Los Angeles on Thursday, People and E! News report. Spears wore a Versace wedding dress and walked down the aisle to Elvis Presley's "Can't Help Falling in Love." Only 60 people were in attendance — and most of her family didn't make the cut.

Guests reportedly included Madonna, Drew Barrymore and Paris Hilton. It's believed Spears's brother Bryan was invited. Those left off the guest list were the singer's parents, Jamie and Lynne, and her sister, Sweet Magnolias star Jamie Lynn. That shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone who follows the pop star on social media as she blames the trio in different ways for her 13-year conservatorship. The singer's sons she shares with Kevin Federline, Sean Preston, 16, and Jayden James, 15, were not in attendance.

"Although the boys will not be in attendance, Kevin and the boys are happy for Britney and wish her and Sam all the best going forward," Federline's attorney told TMZ.

Earlier on Thursday, it was Spears's first husband, Jason Alexander, who caused chaos. He stormed inside the "Toxic" singer's house as the wedding was being setup and live-streamed the whole thing. He was arrested by the Ventura County Sheriff's Department and is currently in custody.

People reports Spears was apparently "emotional" leading up to the ceremony.

"It's a huge deal to her that she is finally able to get married. She wants it to be perfect," a source told the magazine earlier on Thursday. "She is so excited that she feels overwhelmed. She is very emotional."

Spears's wedding comes one year after the public heard her address her conservatorship for the first time. During a stunning hearing last June, Spears revealed she wasn't allowed to get married or have children with Asghari. But that soon changed.

Asghari popped the question to Spears last September. The aspiring actor is usually tight-lipped about their relationship, but he pulled back the curtain during a recent interview with GQ. Asghari proposed to Spears at home, revealing she was completely shocked as she thought he was gifting her a puppy — not an engagement ring.

"I didn't tell anybody to be honest with you. I didn't want anybody to know and anybody to interfere in any way whatsoever so it was between me and her," he explained, "We do have videos of it but that's only for our eyes."

Asghari noted how the entertainer's "humbleness" attracted him when they first met on the set of her "Slumber Party" video in 2016. "She was very humble and she had a beautiful soul."

Spears previously revealed she made the first move.

"We started talking [on set] about sushi and the things we like," she shared on AMP 103.7 in 2017. "[I said,] 'We should go to sushi one day…. yeah, yeah, yeah, let's just do this and let's do this,' and he goes, 'OK, I'll give you my number after the [shoot].'"

Spears found his phone number about "five months later."

"I was like, 'He was really cute, this guy was really cute,' so I called him," she added. "He's just a really fun, funny person."

Things quickly got serious.

"Sam has been around for the worst time in her life," a source tells People. "He has been her rock. She is beyond grateful for his love... She truly feels she would still be in the conservatorship if it wasn't for him."

Spears and Asghari will likely try for a baby soon. Last month, the singer revealed she suffered a miscarriage early on in her pregnancy.

"We're positive about it. It's something that happens to a lot of people. And one beautiful thing that I heard was: When the baby's ready, it'll come... When the baby's ready, it'll be the right time," Asghari told GQ, adding he does "want to be a young father."

This is Spears's third time down the aisle. She and Alexander, her childhood friend, eloped in 2004 and were married for only 55 hours. Ten months later, Spears walked down the aisle again as she and Federline had a surprise wedding at her home with 27 of their closest family and friends. They split in 2006. This is Asghari's first marriage.

