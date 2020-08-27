Brad Pitt sparks romance rumors with German model Nicole Poturalski

Does Brad Pitt have a new girlfriend? Four years after his high-profile split from Angelina Jolie, the Oscar winner is fueling rumors there’s a new leading lady in his life. On Wednesday, Pitt jetted to the South of France with 27-year-old model Nicole Poturalski.

In photos obtained by The Daily Mail, the duo arrived at Le Castellet Airport near Chateau Miraval — the estate Pitt and Jolie bought in 2011. Both wore face masks, hats and sunglasses as they exited the private plane. According to reports, Pitt, 56, and Poturalski engaged in some PDA.

“They are spending some time together on vacation and are enjoying each other's company while traveling,” a source told People.

So, who is Nicole Poturalski? Here are six things to know.

She’s a German model

Known professionally as Nico Mary, the beauty just landed the cover of Elle Germany’s 2020 September issue. Poturalski, who is 5-foot-10, has also been featured in magazines like Harper’s Bazaar and Grazia.

Poturalski is signed to Next Management in Los Angeles and A Management in Germany. According to her Instagram, she splits time between Berlin and Los Angeles.

She was first spotted with Pitt in 2019

While everyone was fussing over whether or not the actor was dating Arrested Development actress Alia Shawkat, there are clues that Pitt and Poturalski may have already been together for months. The Once Upon a Time... in Hollywood star was first spotted with the model nearly one year ago. According to People, they were seen “chatting and laughing” in the VIP box during Kanye West's November 2019 show at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

She’s a mother

Like Pitt, Poturalski keeps her private life private. The model has one young son, Emil, but not much is known about him or his father. In February, Poturalski shared a photo with her boy.

Pitt is father to six children with Jolie: Maddox, 19, Pax, 16, Zahara, 15, Shiloh, 14, and 12-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne.

She’s multi-lingual

According to The Daily Mail, Poturalski speaks five different languages. She aspired to be a marine biologist growing up, according to the outlet, but was spotted by a talent scout in Disneyland Paris as a teenager, and her parents agreed to let model.

She wants to time travel

When asked if she could choose one superpower, Poturalski replied, “Traveling in time so I can visit all those amazing and historic events myself including the future.”

She’s political

Poturalski doesn’t shy away from hot-button issues on social media. In May, she posted a photo on Instagram wearing a shirt that read, “Protect Kids, Not Guns.”

One of her Instagram Moments categories is called “Save the kids,” in which she has archived posts about the Black Lives Matter movement and the importance of educating young children. She also shared ways to end child sex trafficking. Pitt is also known for making a political statement or two.

As for Pitt and Poturalski’s relationship status, a rep for the actor declined to comment when reached by Yahoo Entertainment.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: