Bob Saget jokes about Candace Cameron Bure's PDA photo with husband: 'Congrats on second base'

Fuller House star Bob Saget is rooting for Candace Cameron Bure after a PDA photo of her husband offended some of her fans.

“Love you guys and congrats on second base!!!” wrote the 64-year-old actor and comedian who played Candace’s TV dad on both Full House and its Netflix spin-off Fuller House. Saget wrote the comment under two Friday photos of Candace and her husband Val Bure. In one of the photos, he was touching her breast. “Sweet and spicy,” she wrote. “24 years and counting.”

This week, Candace, who is Christian, posted the photo on her Instagram Story with the caption, “Classic Val.” But the image upset her followers, judging by what the Hallmark star said in a subsequent video: “For all of you Christians that are questioning my post with my husband's hand on my boob — my husband of 24 years — thinking it was inappropriate, it makes me laugh because it's my husband, we have so much fun together.”

“He can touch me anytime he wants, and I hope he does,” said the 44-year-old. “This is what a healthy, good marriage and relationship is all about.” The actress added, “I'm sorry if it offended you. I'm actually not sorry.”

Bob Saget and Jaleel White weighed in on Candace Cameron Bure's controversial Instagram post. (Screenshot: Instagram/CandaceCameronBure)

The photo, she explained, illustrated the pair’s loving connection. “He can touch me all day long,” she said.

Candace and Val, a former hockey player, share three children: Natasha, 22, Lev, 20, and Maksim, 18. The couple is about to gain a daughter-in-law — in August, Lev got engaged to his girlfriend Taylor Hutchison.

Saget wasn’t the only sitcom star to find humor in Cameron’s post — Jaleel White, who played Steve Urkel on the nine-year television series Family Matters, punned, “These Christian comments can be a handful. Lookin good, [Cam].”

Before the Fuller House season finale aired in June, Saget (who played cleaning-obsessed Danny Tanner), got emotional over his TV daughters Candace (DJ Tanner), Jodie Sweetin (Stephanie Tanner) and Andrea Barber (neighbor Kimmy Gibbler) in a Youtube video. "I'm so proud to have been able to raise these girls and know them since they were ... like my girls — like my own daughters," he said.

Actors Candace Cameron (middle) and Jaleel White (R) are pictured with Jeremy Miller (L), in 1991. (Photo: Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)





