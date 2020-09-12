Paul Walker's daughter Meadow honors the 'Fast and the Furious' star on his birthday: ‘The most beautiful soul’

Fast and the Furious star Paul Walker’s daughter, Meadow, celebrated her late father on what would have been his 47th birthday.

“The moment I realized we are twins,” Meadow, 21, wrote on Instagram Saturday under a photo of her as a toddler with her father. “Happy birthday to the most beautiful soul.”

Paul’s former co-star Jordana Brewster commented, “The most beautiful” and Game of Thrones and Furious 7 star Nathalie Emmanuel added heart emojis.

On November 20 2013, Paul died in a Los Angeles car crash. That afternoon, he was riding in the passenger seat of a 2005 red Porsche Carrera GT driven by friend and racing shop owner Roger Rodas and the car slammed into a light pole and caught fire. Rodas died as well. According to the New York Times, speed was a factor in the cash. At the time, Paul had just completed the thriller film Hours about a father protecting his daughter during Hurricane Katrina. Agent Matt Luber told the Times the plot “spoke to him.”

When Paul died, Meadow was 15 years old and living with Paul, after growing up in Hawaii with her mother Rebecca Soteros. Following her father’s death, Meadow received a $10 million settlement with Roda’s estate.

Hollywood mourned the death of the actor, including Paul’s Fast and the Furious co-star Vin Diesel, whose children remain close with Meadow. In June, Paul’s daughter posted an Instagram selfie with Diesel’s three kids labeled “family, forever." Diesel told Today that his 5-year-old daughter Paulina’s name was inspired by his friend.

"It felt like, you know, a way to keep his memory a part of my family and a part of my world," he told the outlet in 2015.

Meadow, who is now a model, is very involved with the Paul Walker Foundation which provides scholarships to marine science students.

On Saturday, she announced the continuation of her “annual do good challenge,” urging people to perform selfless acts of love for others. “This year, I’m keeping it simple and close to my heart,” she wrote on Instagram. “...my friendships are my foundation. they are my family. Tell your friends you love them and acknowledge them for standing by your side no matter what.”

