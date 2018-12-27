Billy Ray Cyrus didn't break Miley's achy breaky heart: Despite reports, he was at her wedding

Despite rumors that Billy Ray Cyrus would not be present during his daughter Miley’s wedding to actor Liam Hemsworth, the proof is in the celebratory pictures shared by Miley, Billy and wife, Tish.

As most mothers are wont to do, Tish shared a proud picture of her and her husband, Billy Ray, standing beside their daughter in her Vivienne Westwood gown. “This makes my heart so happy,” the mother wrote.





Radar Online initially reported that Billy Ray skipped out on his daughter’s nuptials with Hemsworth earlier this week, which was refuted by the “Achy Breaky Heart” singer himself on Twitter.





The marriage took a few fans by surprise, but according to a Hollywood Life source, a small wedding with her family is exactly what the singer/actress wanted. “Despite what some might believe, Miley is a very private person and a huge, over the top wedding, was never something she envisioned for her wedding day. Miley and Liam’s big day was everything they dreamed of, and more. Christmas has always been one of Miley’s favorite times of year, and she felt elated to get married in the midst of the holiday season. Being surrounded by Christmas lights, the holiday spirit, and all of her loved ones was truly everything she could have ever wished for,” the source told the outlet.

Miley’s older sister, Brandi, also confirmed the marriage in an Instagram story that read, “Secret’s out!” and “So happy for you guys! Been a long time comin’!”

View photos Brandi Cyrus’s Instagram story of sister Miley’s wedding. (Photo: Instagram) More

Miley and Hemsworth were married on Dec. 23, seemingly confirmed from both of their lovey-dovey Instagram posts.

A source told ET, “marriage has become such a topic of conversation in their relationship… Everyone is always asking them when, and now it’s real, they did it! The gathering was small and intimate and rather spontaneous.”





