Ben Affleck photographed at Tiffany's as Jennifer Lopez engagement rumors swirl

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez cuddle up in the Hamptons. (Photo: Splash News)

Is Ben Affleck gearing up to propose to Jennifer Lopez... again?

The Oscar winner, 49, was snapped at Tiffany's & Co. in Los Angeles on Monday, where he appeared to be looking in the ring section. Affleck's mom, Chris, and 9-year-old son, Samuel, were also photographed.

So, what exactly was the Argo star doing? The answer to that question is a bit of a mystery.

Ben Affleck supposedly browses engagement rings at Tifanny & Co. with his mom as his relationship with Jennifer Lopez heats up. (Photo: Boaz/BACKGRID)

Bennifer is one of the most famous couple's in the world, so if Affleck was actually looking for an engagement ring, you'd think he'd be a little more discreet. Paparazzi have been following Affleck and Lopez for months, everywhere from St. Tropez to the Hamptons. Plus, would he really be checking out bling at an outdoor mall?

According one report the answer is no — but it's still a head scratcher. E! News claims Affleck was on a scavenger hunt.

"They went all around the mall and into various stores crossing off each of the items they found. One of the stops was into Tiffany and they had to find something in the store. Ben walked in with his son and his mom and they quickly found what they needed and walked out. Ben held a pen and crossed it off his list," a source told the outlet.

"They all had fun and got into the game," the insider added. "It was a fun family activity that they seemed to enjoy doing together."

While the Tiffany excursion is up for debate, one thing's for certain: Bennifer 2.0 is the real deal. A source close to the couple reiterates to Yahoo Entertainment they "are quite serious." The couple is even blending families as they spent the weekend with all five kids.

Affleck shares Violet Anne, 15, and Seraphina Rose, 12, and Samuel with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. Lopez and ex-husband Marc Anthony are parents to 13-year-old twins Emme and Max.

Emme and Max are "onboard with starting fresh in Los Angeles," a source told People. "They are slowly getting to know Ben," the source added. "Everything seems to be running smoothly. It's very obvious that Jennifer is serious about Ben. She hasn't looked this happy for a long time."