Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck go heavy on PDA during her St. Tropez birthday getaway

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck on their yacht in St. Tropez where they're celebrating her 52nd birthday. — and gifting us with nostalgia. (Photo: Backgrid)

The Bennifer summer reunion tour has been a truly spectacular show.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck made their relationship officially official over the weekend as they celebrated her 52nd birthday in Saint-Tropez. Not only did they go "Instagram official" with a very steamy kiss pic, but they also gave a wink-wink back to their beginnings by humorously recreating their much analyzed derrière caress from his cameo in her 2002 "Jenny From the Block" video.

First, the kiss. On Saturday, the day of the singe-dancer-actress's birthday, she shared a series of bikini pix from aboard the $130 million yacht they chartered to bob around the French Riviera. In the best example of the expression "wait for it," the photo of their hot lip-lock was the last in the series. It was also the first time she's posted a pic of Affleck since they reunited in May. (We're still waiting for Affleck's Insta-confirmation.)

In case you missed it:

Lopez went "Instagram official" with Affleck on her 52nd birthday — and they both proved they look even better today than they did in the aughts. (Ana Carballosa via Jennifer Lopez Instagram)

They seem to be good-natured about the attention their rekindled love affair is getting. While "excessive media attention" was a factor in their broken engagement in 2004, they gave a cheeky nod at their well documented aughts romance by reenacting their famous pose from "Jenny From the Block" while aboard their mega-yacht.

Affleck, not in a tattoo-exposing tanktop this time, had one hand on Lopez's posterior as she looked off in the distance, presumably daydreaming about how she's living her best life.

From the making of the "Jenny From the Block" video. (Screenshot: YouTube)

An additional dose of nostalgia was spotted by an eagle-eyed fan who noticed that in the background of one of Lopez's new boat photos was a framed photo shutterbug Herb Ritts took of her on the back of Affleck's motorcycle in 2002. The photo ran in an Affleck profile in Vanity Fair in March 2003. (We wonder whose staffer — hers or his — had the job of decorating their rented yacht with their old photos.)

Meanwhile, the images of Bennifer dining out for her birthday, at L'Opera Saint Tropez, show him as a total Instagram boyfriend. While she enjoys being fêted, he captured it all on his phone with a smile. During the night, they also sang along to "Jenny from the Block" because ... of course, they did. Twenty years later, they presumably are more comfortable with their stardom and sharing the spotlight.

Back in the day, they were known for totally lavish and over-the-top gifts (a Bentley for her, a Rolls-Royce Phantom for him and, of course, that pink diamond engagement ring), but it hasn't yet leaked out what he bought her for 52. However, she was wearing some new jewelry while shopping in Monaco on Monday: a necklace spelling out Ben, as if there was any question who has her heart these days.

Over the weekend, as their PDA-packed trip kicked off, we got another glimpse of them together in a video Leah Remini shared from her own 50th birthday bash. They took a photo booth pic with the King of Queens alum, who is Lopez's best friend, with Lopez shooting a smoldering look while Affleck just seemed happy to be there.

(Screenshot: Leah Remini via Instagram)

A source close to the couple told People magazine, "They are having a beautiful trip." Another insider recently told the outlet that they are "madly in love" and "the loves of each other's lives." And "they want to do everything they can to make this work."

The pair seemed to pick up where they left off right after her April broken engagement with Alex Rodriguez. They have five children between them — through their marriages to Jennifer Garner and Marc Anthony — and have already started blending their families.

Coincidentally — or not — Rodriguez has also been vacationing on another yacht, with bikini-clad beauties, off St. Tropez for his 46th birthday, which is Tuesday.