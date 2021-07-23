Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck make Instagram debut with Leah Remini

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are Instagram official — sort of. The couple made their social media debut in a video Leah Remini shared on Thursday.

Remini posted a clip from her birthday party "not that long ago." (The actress turned 51 on June 15.) Jammed in the two-minute video from the big bash is a photo of Lopez, Affleck and Remini from the party's photo booth.

It sure looks like Lopez's BFF gives her stamp of approval on Bennifer 2.0.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck pose with Leah Remini at her birthday party (Credit: Instagram).

Affleck, 48, and Lopez, 51, have been going strong since rekindling their relationship three months ago. A source close to the couple recently told Yahoo Entertainment "things are serious."

"They are head over heels for each other again," the insider added. "They wouldn't be spending time like this with the kids if it was just a fling."

Since getting back together, Affleck and Lopez have spent time together with all of their children. The Oscar winner has three kids — ages 15, 12 and 9 — with ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, while the superstar shares 13-year-old twins with ex-husband, Marc Anthony.

A source told People that Lopez "found someone who truly loves her for her."

Nearly two decades after first getting together, the couple "are madly in love," the insider said, adding, "Ben wants to protect what they have."

Fans are eagerly awaiting Affleck and Lopez to feature each other on their own Instagram pages, but this will do — for now.