Jennifer Lopez called Ben Affleck's back tattoo 'awful' in resurfaced interview

While Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's steamy PDA over the weekend gave off some serious 2002 vibes, fans are getting a kick over a different Bennifer moment. A resurfaced interview is making the rounds in which Lopez calls the actor's gigantic back tattoo "awful."

"I mean, I would tell him that," Lopez told Andy Cohen during a 2016 appearance on Watch What Happens Live!. "I would tell him, like, 'What are you doing?'"

The "I'm Real" singer explained the giant phoenix "has too many colors."

"His tattoos always have too many colors," she quipped. "They shouldn't be so colorful, you know what I mean? They should be, like, cooler, I don't know."

Maybe that's why Affleck, who confirmed in 2019 the "meaningful" tattoo is real, didn't take his shirt off while celebrating Lopez's 52nd birthday on a yacht. Regardless, the ink is hardly a dealbreaker for J.Lo. A source tells Yahoo Entertainment the stars are "very much in love" and are thinking about the next steps in their "serious" relationship.

"They are making plans for the future," notes the insider. "Certain things that led to them breaking up [in 2004] are not issues anymore."

Affleck's BFF, Matt Damon, knows a thing or two about some of those "issues."

In a recent interview with the New York Times, Damon said his friend struggled with not being taken seriously when Bennifer was engaged in the early aughts. Damon recalled Affleck confiding in him that "I'm in the worst place I can be. I can sell magazines but not movie tickets." Affleck, who won another Oscar in 2013, doesn't seem to have that same problem.

Damon, who is on a press tour for his film Stillwater, has made it clear he supports his pal's rekindled romance.

"I'm just so happy for him," Damon told Extra. "He's the best. He deserves every happiness in the world. I'm glad for both of them."