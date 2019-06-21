Bella Thorne says she taught herself to read and count

Bella Thorne, at Build Series NYC on June 14, says she taught herself to read. (Photo: Jim Spellman/Getty Images)

Bella Thorne has faced a lot of adversity in her 21 years — and the list grows.

While promoting her upcoming book The Life of a Wannabe Mogul: Mental Disarray on Chicks in the Office podcast, the star claimed, “I never learned how to read.” Thorne, who has previously spoken about being dyslexic, said she ultimately taught herself the skill “from reading scripts.”

Thorne also had an unconventional education when it came to math. She said, “I never learned how to count and I learned how to count from counting my dad's cash. I'm obsessed with money and literal cash."

In fact, she said she’s self-taught in most ways. “I didn’t know how to dance,” Thorne added. “I had two left feet and I couldn’t even bounce on the same rhythm, and I did a dance show about dancing.”

Thorne also taught herself to sing, saying, “I was tone deaf and I own a record label, and I’m signed with Sony as an artist. And I can f***ing sing a cappella like a b**** ass now. So, f*** with me.”

She also pointed to her financial success, saying, "[I had] $200 to my name, basically, when I turned 18 and I bought a house by the time I was 19."

Thorne, who rose to stardom on the Disney Channel’s Shake It Up, has been very candid about her troubled childhood. Her father died when she was 10, leaving her mother solo to raise four children. Thorne said she was bullied for being dyslexic, so opted to be home-schooled. She was also sexually abused at a young age.

She’s been in the news over the last few days because she released her own nude photos after a hacker stole them and threatened to do the same. She said doing it herself was an attempt to take power back from the thief, but she was criticized by Whoopi Goldberg on The View, which left Thorne “saddened.”

She was also in the news because police were called to a party at her house over the weekend after someone reported they heard gunshots.

Despite Thorne’s learning struggles, she’s written a series of novels — 2014’s Autumn Falls, 2015’s Autumn’s Kiss and 2016’s Autumn’s Wish.

The Life of a Wannabe Mogul will be released on July 23. It’s already an Amazon best-seller from pre-sales. It is a collection of poems about her “personal struggles, relationships and wild-child lifestyle.”

