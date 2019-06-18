Bella Thorne 'Saddened and Displeased' by Whoopi Goldberg's Response to Release of Nude Photos

Bella Thorne says she’s “saddened and displeased” by Whoopi Goldberg‘s response to her releasing her own nude photos in an attempt to take power back from an alleged hacker.

On Monday’s episode of The View, Goldberg, 63, did not praise Thorne’s decision, but seemingly blamed Thorne, 21, for taking nudes in the first place.

“If you’re famous, I don’t care how old you are. You don’t take nude pictures of yourself,” Goldberg said on the show as co-host Sunny Hostin defended the Famous in Love star.

“It just saddens me that these kids have to go through this,” Hostin, 50, said. “For someone to extort her or threaten her with posting these pictures, it’s terrible.”

Goldberg, however, had little sympathy.

“Once you take that picture it goes into the cloud and it’s available to any hacker who wants it, and if you don’t know that in 2019 that this is an issue, I’m sorry. You don’t get to do that,” Goldberg said.

BELLA THORNE POSTS NUDE PICS TO THWART HACKER: Actress Bella Thorne said she took her “power back” by sharing nude photos of herself after blackmailers threatened to leak them – the co-hosts discuss if this was the right move. https://t.co/1091s9Fn2d pic.twitter.com/VqFXmggPle — The View (@TheView) June 17, 2019

Thorne addressed Goldberg’s sentiments on her Instagram Stories on Tuesday, writing in a note, “Dear whoopi, I have loved u for so long but honestly I’m so displeased and saddened by your response to my leek [sic]. Blaming girls for taking the photo in the first place? Is sick and honestly disgusting.”

“So what a girl can’t send her boyfriend that she misses photos of her that are sexy?” Thorne continued. “Things he’s already seen? I as a women [sic] should be so scared walking around my home, being on my phone, doing anything?”

“Is that what u want our women to be like? Scared of the masses for their sexuality?? Is that what u want? I don’t. I’m offended for anyone out there who has ever taken a sexy photo. I am offended for Jennifer Lawrence who feels publicly raped. I am offended for every person who has committed suicide for someone leaking their nudes. Ur view on this matter is honestly awful and I hope u change ur mind set as u are on a show talking to young girls,” Thorne wrote.

The singer also revealed in a different post that she was “supposed to go on The View,” but has since changed her mind as she doesn’t “feel like being beaten down by a bunch of older women.”

Thorne later posted a video of herself breaking down into tears over Goldberg’s words, saying, “I’m not going to lie, I want to say I feel pretty disgusting, you know, I feel pretty disgusting.”

“Whoopi, now that everyone’s seen my s—, I hope you’re so f—— happy.”

She then begins crying uncontrollably.

“I can only imagine all the kids who have their s— released and then they commit suicide. You’re so crazy for thinking such terrible things on such an awful situation,” she said.

