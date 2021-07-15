Why Ashton Kutcher sold his ticket to space after talking with Mila Kunis

Nearly a decade after purchasing a seat on Virgin Galactic's private spaceship, Ashton Kutcher would be close to finally taking that ride — if he didn't settle down with Mila Kunis.

The actor-investor revealed he had a seat on Richard Branson's next flight, but realized going to space shouldn't be a priority over his family.

"When I got married and had kids, my wife basically encouraged that it was not a smart family decision to be heading into space when we have young children. So I ended up selling my ticket back to Virgin Galactic," Kutcher told Cheddar News. "And I was supposed to be on the next flight, but I will not be on the next flight."

Kunis may have talked some sense into her husband for now, but the actor has plans to take that trip.

"At some point, I'm going to space," he added.

Actor and investor @aplusk says he was supposed to be on the next Virgin Galactic flight, but sold his ticket to space. 🚀 Don't miss the full interview on Cheddar at 3:20 p.m. ET. https://t.co/fi07qhm3FE pic.twitter.com/HVMei8mnrZ — Cheddar News 🧀 (@cheddar) July 14, 2021

Branson and five others reached the edge of space with a suborbital flight last Sunday. While the billionaire hopes to kick off space tourism, it'll cost a traveler a pretty penny.

Kutcher reportedly dropped $200,000 for a spot on Virgin Galactic in 2012, right around the time he and Kunis started seeing each other. Things quickly turned serious for the former That '70s Show co-stars, as they wed in 2015. The actors share two kids: daughter Wyatt, 6, and son Dimitri, 4.

