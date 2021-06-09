Armie Hammer checks into treatment

Armie Hammer attends the "Hotel Mumbai" New York screening at Museum of Modern Art on March 17, 2019 in New York City. (Photo: Jim Spellman/WireImage)

Armie Hammer has checked into a treatment facility for drug, alcohol and sex issues.

Vanity Fair was first to report the news that The Social Network star, who is being investigated for rape allegations, arrived at a facility outside Orlando, Fla., on May 31.

An attorney for Hammer — who was dropped from film projects and by his talent agency amid the allegations, which he has denied — has not yet responded to Yahoo Entertainment's request for comment.

According to the outlet, Hammer was taken to the Grand Cayman airport by his estranged wife, Elizabeth Chambers, and their two children. A source close to Hammer said that the actor reached out to Chambers in late May, asking for help in seeking treatment — and said he'd stay at the Florida facility until he got healthy.

"This is a clear sign that he is taking back control [of] his life and knows that this [is] a step towards his overall well-being," a friend of Hammer's told the outlet. A Hammer family friend said the actor "is committed to getting healthy and having custody of his kids," Harper Grace, 6, and son Ford Douglas Armand, 4.

Hammer has been in the headlines since January when screenshots of graphic Instagram DMs he allegedly sent various women between 2016 and 2020 were leaked online. The messages described sexual fantasies including violence, rape and cannibalism.

Some of Hammer’s exes spoke out, with one woman accusing him of emotional abuse — among other explicit claims. Hammer issued a statement about "bulls*** claims" as he exited his first of a string of projects — the film Shotgun Wedding with Jennifer Lopez. (He was replaced by Josh Duhamel.)

Around that time, Hammer's alleged secret Instagram account was leaked, with one post appearing to show a court order requiring the Call Me by Your Name star to take a drug test before seeing the children the shares with Chambers. He bragged about passing despite having "THC and benzos," or benzodiazepines, "in my piss." He also posted videos of a woman in lingerie on a bed, referring to her as "Miss Cayman," which later led to him issuing a public apology clarifying "that the person in my video, which was stolen from my private Instagram, is not Miss Cayman" — after the pageant committee launched an investigation. And The Daily Mail published a video appearing to show the actor dabbling in unknown substances in an undated video.

Things got much worse in March when a 24-year-old woman alleged that she was "violently raped" by Hammer in 2017. She claimed they met on Facebook and, between 2016 and 2020, had a relationship — while he was married — that was both violent and abusive. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed Hammer has been the suspect in an ongoing sexual assault investigation since Feb. 3.

Hammer's attorney said the star "maintained that all of his interactions with [his accuser] — and every other sexual partner of his for that matter — have been completely consensual, discussed and agreed upon in advance, and mutually participatory."

Hammer — who has lost additional film, TV and Broadway roles and was dropped by talent agency WME and his personal publicist— announced last July he and Chambers were separating after 10 years of marriage. In April, Chambers said she's focused on "healing" following the rape allegation and other claims about Hammer, with who she had been in a relationship with for 13 years.

