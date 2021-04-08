Elizabeth Chambers says she's focused on 'healing' amid Armie Hammer’s sexual assault investigation

Elizabeth Chambers attends The Women's Cancer Research Fund's An Unforgettable Evening 2020 at Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel in February 2020. (Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Elizabeth Chambers says she's focused on "healing" while her soon-to-be ex-husband, Armie Hammer, is at the center of a sexual assault investigation.

The TV personality, 38, did an impromptu Q&A on Instagram, soliciting respectful questions — and was asked why she's been quiet on social media.

"Focusing on healing, my babes and work," the mom of two replied. "A lot I've wanted to share, but hasn't felt right [at this moment]."

(Screenshot: Elizabeth Chambers via Instagram)

It's been a doozy of moment in Chambers's life. In July, she and Hammer announced they're divorcing after more than a decade. They had been in the Cayman Islands amid the pandemic and she remained there with their kids, while the Call Me By Your Name and The Social Network actor returned stateside.

Hammer, 34, wasn't able to return to the Cayman Islands to visit their kids until Christmas and it was quite a trip, necessitating a public apology to Miss Cayman, but that was just the start of it. Around that time, graphic messages allegedly sent by the actor to different women between 2016 and 2020 (including while he was married) surfaced online and made headlines due to their BDSM nature. Some were to a woman named Effie (she hasn't revealed her last name), who has since come forward to publicly accuse Hammer of sexual assault, stemming from an incident in 2017. Other women who were linked to Hammer have also spoken out claiming Hammer was physically and emotionally abusive.

Hammer has denied the sexual assault allegation and his attorney has said any interactions he's ever had with partners "were completely consensual." However, the Los Angeles Police Department said Hammer is the suspect in a sexual assault investigation.

Hammer has lost multiple movie roles amid his scandal-plagued year. Last week, he confirmed he was dropping out the Broadway production of The Minutes amid the investigation. He said in a statement, "Right now I need to focus on myself and my health for the sake of my family."

Story continues

A source close to Chambers said she was "horrified" by the sexual assault allegation, according to Entertainment Tonight. In February, prior to the rape claim but after other women accused him of being emotionally manipulative and abusive, Chambers made rare comments about her ex, saying, "I am shocked, heartbroken, and devastated. Heartbreak aside, I am listening, and will continue to listen and educate myself on these delicate matters. I didn't realize how much I didn’t know."

While taking fan questions Wednesday, Chambers said also said it's been healing to be in Grand Cayman during the pandemic — and this crazy time in her life. But said it's not a permanent move.

"No, we're not here to stay," she wrote. "L.A. will always be home, but beyond grateful for our Cayman family and this incredible island for protecting my babes and me during these wild times."

(Screenshot: Elizabeth Chambers via Instagram)

She said the "normalcy" provided by her remote living situation has been good for her and the kids.

Chambers — who was a news correspondent for Entertainment Tonight and Access Hollywood, also shared some photos of her Easter celebration with her children, Harper and Ford. The trio was also dressed up for a sunny visit with the Easter bunny.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: