Jack Black joins a group of graduates for photo shoot: 'Graduated from the School of Rock'

Jack Black crashed a recent graduation photo shoot (Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Jack Black schooled some young graduates on finding the best light.

Los Angeles-based photographer Daniel Oh shared on social media that while conducting a photo shoot at the Griffith Observatory, the group saw the School of Rock actor, 51, who agreed to join in for a shot. However, Black, who doesn't take a boring picture, shared tips he's picked up along the showbiz trail.

The star, outfitted in sweats, a T-shirt with a dog's frowning mug and carrying a backpack, "agreed to take pictures," according to Oh's TikTok video. However Black explained "how he wants the photo taken and how good the sun would look on his face."

The Tenacious D singer then crouched down in front of the grads, in their blue caps and gowns, and flashed a rock 'n' roll salute.

The 18-year-old photographer wrote on Instagram that he and his subjects "graduated from the school of rock 🤘🏻."

Black has 164 credits to his name, but one of his most famous roles ever was 2003's School of Rock. It saw his character, Dewey Finn, get booted from his rock band and scams his way to a substitute teacher gig at a prestigious prep school. He formed a band of the 5th graders to win a Battle of the Bands contest. The successful film was adapted into a Broadway show and TV show.

Black has appeared on tons of red carpets since his Golden Globe-nominated role in School of Rock, and he just doesn't take a dull picture. See for yourself:

Jack Black at the Jumanji : Next Level photo call in Paris in 2019. (Photo: Bertrand Rindoff Petroff/Getty Images)

Jack Black poses on his Hollywood Walk of Fame Star in L.A. in 2018. (Photo: Frederic J. BROWN / AFP)

Jack Black at the 2017 Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle premiere in Barcelona. (Photo: Robert Marquardt/Getty Images for Sony Pictures)

Black recently paid tribute to one of School of Rock's young stars, Kevin Clark, who played young drummer Freddy Jones, after he was fatally struck by a car while riding his bicycle on May 26.

