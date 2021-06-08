Kid Rock is caught on video using a homophobic slur

Kid Rock was recorded using a homophobic slur. (Photo: Scott Legato/Getty Images)

Kid Rock has been captured on video using a homophobic slur.

The 50-year-old singer — and self-described "American Badass!," per his Instagram bio — appeared to have become upset while at the mic at FishLipz Bar & Grill in Smithville, Tenn, a video posted by TMZ shows. His ire apparently stemmed from someone filming him performing, which led to the outburst.

Rock (real name: Robert Ritchie) was singing at the venue when he apparently noticed the unidentified cameraperson recording him with a phone. "F**k your iPhone, yeah!" he said, giving the person the finger. He said, "Post this," making a lewd gesture. That was followed by him reportedly saying, "You f**king f****ts with your iPhones out..."

A spokesperson for Rock has not yet responded to Yahoo Entertainment's requests for comment.

This isn't Rock's first rant in recent history. In 2019, the provocative performer unleashed a profanity-filled stage tirade against Oprah Winfrey while at his Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk Rock N’ Roll Steakhouse — yes, the one with the 20-foot high butt-shaped bar sign — in Nashville. He also mentioned Joy Behar and Kathie Lee Gifford.

Rock was also in the news recently when he initially refused to comply with Nashville's mandate to close the bar at the start of the COVID pandemic. He later complied.

Last month, Rock's same bar hosted Morgan Wallen for his first performance after he was caught on camera using a racial slur.

Rock, a five-time Grammy nominee, was a big supporter of former President Donald Trump and made an infamous visit to the White House posing for photos along with Sarah Palin and Ted Nugent.

