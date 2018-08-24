Ariana Grande claps back at blogger's full-blown criticism of Pete Davidson's appearance: You know 'this man has an autoimmune disease, right?'

Ariana Grande is going to bat against a popular sports blog for denigrating her fiancé Pete Davidson‘s appearance.

A Barstool Sports blogger who goes by the name “Chaps,” which should let you know who we’re dealing with, devoted an entire post to a one-sided debate over whether the Saturday Night Live star, 24, has “butthοle eyes.” We weren’t sure what that was either, but ol’ Chaps goes into great detail. More detail that anyone needed.

No need to go into further detail here, but Grande, 25, saw the headline (literally: “Does Pete Davidson Have Butthοle Eyes?”) after it was tweeted out and stood up for her love. “Y’all do kno this man has an autoimmune disease …… right ?” she clapped back. “Like you do understand what you’re doing when u do this right? jus wanna make sure.”

y’all do kno this man has an auto immune disease …… right ? ….. like you do understand what you’re doing when u do this right ? jus wanna make sure — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) August 24, 2018





What Grande is referring to is Crohn’s Disease, which Davidson was diagnosed with when he was around 17 or 18. According to WebMD, it’s “thought of as an autoimmune disease,” but “research suggests that the chronic inflammation may not be due to the immune system attacking the body itself, but rather a result of the immune system attacking a harmless virus, bacteria, or food in the gut.” It causes inflammation, in part, of the digestive system, attacking the small intestine and colon — and, yes, does impact the eyes.

In addition to receiving intravenous treatment for the disease, Davidson has said he’s used medical marijuana as a pain reliever. (He briefly stopped smoking pot and drinking after going to rehab in 2016 but was subsequently diagnosed with borderline personality disorder and said he realized that, once that was in check, he didn’t have addiction issues after all.)

Grande’s tweet has led to other chronic illness sufferers to speak out against the article as well.

hi @ArianaGrande i have an auto immune disease too so i know what it’s like to be judged for no reason.. pls let pete know he is so so loved for who he is and others are just jealous. people can talk shit all day but they won’t ever be him.. love u — Rachel Braun (@braunrl) August 24, 2018





Fan of Barstool, but as someone with Crohn’s Disease I can tell you the article you posted is incorrect. Crohn’s directly causes chronic dehydration which leads to sunken eyes. So Ariana is right when she said his autoimmune disease causes it (indirectly). — Dan DeFilippo (@dan_defilippo) August 24, 2018





My husband has the same autoimmune disease and that shit is no joke. Pain and flare ups constantly and there is so little you can do to help your spouse. You stand up for your man girl! ❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/2xVfgytMAU — DD (@talesofaSAHM) August 24, 2018





Barstool are only ever some God awful trolls. I too have an autoimmune disease and it sucks and for him to still do all the stuff he does is impressive. — Elena Andreas (@CloudyDay215) August 24, 2018





People are weird. Like..what is this article title? Who is this helping? Why is this news? Speaking as someone who also has an autoimmune disease..there are times where you’re so drained or unhealthy that it physically shows…this article shows everything wrong w “news” today. — Mike Lugo (@_mlugo_3099) August 24, 2018





i too have an auto immune disease. thyroid disease for me. i agree with u 100%. they’re beyond jealous. pete is the most handsome n hilarious n lovely person. he and ari deserve the world. the haters have nothin on my babies ♡ — 𝘭𝘦𝘹𝘪 ☾°˖✧ ೃ༄ (@bibble4catntori) August 24, 2018





And then there are these tweets because … of course:

Blogger Chaps has since written two other stories on Barstool Sports to capitalize on the drama: “Ariana Grande Is Pissed I Called Her Fiancé Butthοle Eyes: My Response On Radio” and “More Like Angryiana Grande: Saying Pete Davidson Has Butthοle Eyes Has Caused A Big Stink.” Perhaps he just likes seeing that word in headlines.

Grande and Davidson got together rather quickly last spring and were engaged just a few minutes later. They made their first public appearance at the VMAs on Monday, and a photo taken at the event was one the blogger used to illustrate his crass theory. The pair are planning to tie the knot next year — and it looks as if she’ll always have his back.

