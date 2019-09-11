Amanda Bynes joins Instagram, stuns fans with pink hair and nose ring

Amanda Bynes has officially joined the world of Instagram, and fans were quick to share praise over her stunning new punk look.

On Tuesday, everyone's favorite All That cast member tweeted to her 2.9 million followers, "Hey guys! I'm on Instagram now ! Check me out," and included a link to her still nearly bare IG account.

Hey guys! I'm on instagram now !

Check me out https://t.co/GdFFtezSmC pic.twitter.com/N1lA6NhJLb — amanda bynes (@amandabynes) September 10, 2019

This time, the account is legit, unlike the fake accounts created in Bynes's name on both Twitter and Instagram, in which imposters attempted to beg her fans for money. The scam accounts were what prompted the She's the Man star to return to Twitter in 2018.

Fans were thrilled about her first Instagram post.

YOU LOOK AMAZING 😍😍😍 — Britney Spears Updates 🖤 (@updatingbritney) September 10, 2019

So stunning! 😍 — Frank Costa (@feistyfrank) September 10, 2019

THE QUEEN IS BACK 👸🏼🎀✨ pic.twitter.com/56iobWsOZF — chance the snacker 🧚🏼‍♂️✨ (@SassSquatch) September 10, 2019

Forever my Teen queen idol sensation!!! OMG you look so good! I’m crying! 😭😭😭 — Do Milk_Vegana (@erroneous567) September 10, 2019

her pink hair looks so pretty💕 — Camila Gonzalez (@misscamila15) September 10, 2019

But there were still some negative comments lodged at the What I Like About You star.

and u have an android... wow hun — Chris (@csf_csf_csf) September 10, 2019

She hit the wall hard — RealRobCrawford (@RealRobCrawford) September 10, 2019

Bynes, 33, has remained relatively mum on social media, with only three tweets on her Twitter page: one promoting her Paper Magazine profile, another celebrating her graduation from California's Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising in June and now her Instagram announcement.

After being placed on a psychiatric hold in 2014, Bynes posted a series of tweets which claimed her father abused her and then later retracted her statements, adding that she wrote them because of a microchip in her brain.

In her Paper Magazine profile, Bynes opened up about her struggle regarding substance abuse, adding that while under the influence, she would make shocking statements on Twitter.

"My advice to anyone who is struggling with substance abuse would be to be really careful because drugs can really take a hold of your life," she said. "It makes me feel so horrible and sick to my stomach and sad. Everything I worked my whole life to achieve, I kind of ruined it all through Twitter."

