Alyssa Milano shows off hair loss, visits ER as she pushes back against COVID-19 critics: 'Why would I f*****g lie about having a virus?”

On Thursday, Alyssa Milano appeared on CNN’s Cuomo Prime Time to speak out about her bout with COVID-19 this spring and decry an inconsistent and frustrating testing process in the U.S. “I vacillate between anger, anxiety and just complete sadness,” the actress said of testing positive for COVID-19 antibodies despite other results for the virus, symptoms of which she experienced in April, coming back negative.

Just one day after her interview with Chris Cuomo, Milano was back in the hospital. According to a social media post shared Saturday, the activist visited an emergency room on Friday to rule out a blood clot after experiencing “real heaviness” in her chest. No clot was found, but the former Charmed star — who will soon reprise her role as Samantha Micelli in a Who’s the Boss sequel alongside Tony Danza — is sharing how the health scare and resurgence of symptoms illustrate what it’s like to be a COVID-19 “long hauler.”

“This virus sucks,” wrote Milano, posting a mask-wearing selfie taken from her hospital bed. “Please take it seriously.”

I was acutely sick w/ Covid19 in April. I still have many symptoms. I am what they call a “long hauler”. Last night, I had real heaviness in my chest. I went to the ER just to make sure it wasn’t a blood clot. Thankfully, it wasn’t.



This virus sucks. Please take it seriously. pic.twitter.com/JcMkVSNn4y — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 9, 2020

The 47-year-old also invited fans who to share their own COVID-19 experiences, sending supportive comments to those detailing their symptoms. In response to one question, she tweeted that she suspected she had originally contracted the virus while traveling. In another tweet, she shared that she still gets night sweats every so often.

Traveling between Portland, NY and LA. 😔 — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) August 9, 2020

But many have cast doubt on her health claims, citing her negative test results. When one Twitter user accused her of “lying,” Milano stood her ground, tweeting, “ARE YOU KIDDING ME?! Why would I f*****g lie about having a virus?”

On Sunday, she returned to Twitter to share a video of herself brushing her wet hair, demonstrating the hair loss associated with COVID-19. “Wear a damn mask,” she told viewers after pulling out several strands from one brushing.

For the latest coronavirus news and updates, follow along at https://news.yahoo.com/coronavirus. According to experts, people over 60 and those who are immunocompromised continue to be the most at risk. If you have questions, please reference the CDC’s and WHO’s resource guides.





Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: