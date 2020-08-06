'The Ellen DeGeneres Show' is preparing to return amid investigation — so what happens next?

As WarnerMedia investigates misconduct allegations at The Ellen DeGeneres Show, experts explain what that could mean for the television host. (Reuters)

Ellen DeGeneres is getting ready to return to work amid allegations of misconduct at her daytime talk show. Variety reports that senior creatives and producers are back on set this week as The Ellen DeGeneres Show winds down its summer hiatus with around 140 personnel gradually returning in stages.

WarnerMedia is conducting an internal investigation after multiple former and current employees detailed an alleged troubling culture filled with sexual harassment, racism, intimidation and fear. Although DeGeneres apologized in a letter to staff last week — “My name is on the show ... and I take responsibility for that” — the comedian distanced herself from having any knowledge of workplace misconduct. In many of the reports, the executive producers and senior Ellen creatives were called out for fostering a toxic culture. However, legal experts say DeGeneres might have some culpability depending on how the investigation unfolds. So what happens to the Emmy-winning show and its star host after the investigation is complete?

Yahoo Entertainment spoke with two lawyers and a risk management expert about where DeGeneres went wrong and what other companies can learn from the controversy.

Employment attorney Angela Reddock-Wright explained that while DeGeneres may have been “shielded” from alleged abuses by senior staff, she’s ultimately in charge of her employees.

“Ultimately, the buck stops with Ellen. Although she was shielded from the workplace toxicity, as the head of the show, the law expects that she knew or should have known of what was happening around her, albeit behind her back,” Reddock-Wright says. “She had a duty to surround herself with leaders and managers that would implement and uphold the policies of the workplace and to create a zero-tolerance environment free of any form of discrimination or harassment.”

Reddock-Wright, who is also a mediator and investigator in Los Angeles, says in many states — like California, where the show is taped — people seen as “enablers” can be named in sexual misconduct lawsuits.

“The law holds managers and supervisors, and in some instances co-workers, [accountable] for failing to report and intervene in sexual misconduct cases,” she says. “The standard is whether they either knew directly what was going on, or, based on the surrounding facts and circumstances, whether they should have known. It’s called ‘managerial/supervisor’ and ‘co-worker’ liability.”

Shortly after BuzzFeed’s initial report, in which 10 former and one current employee detailed alleged abuses on set, it was announced in July that an internal investigation had been launched. According to the Hollywood Reporter, the investigation is nearly complete and will lead to one of the show’s three executive producers, Ed Glavin, getting axed.

In a second BuzzFeed report, Glavin was also accused of “being handsy with women,” as 36 former employees in total “independently corroborated incidents of harassment, sexual misconduct and assault from top producers.” Reddock-Wright says employees certainly have legal options, which will likely be explored after the investigation is concluded.

“The goal of the investigation should be to get to the heart of the allegations and to issue findings which help Ellen and Warner Bros. to know what next steps to take. The investigation should help them determine if anyone should be terminated or [face] some other form of disciplinary action,” she says. “After completion of the investigation, the two companies have a duty to follow up with the victims to let them know the outcome of the investigation.”

Reddock-Wright continues, “Due to privacy issues, employers generally will not disclose the details of the investigation. However, they generally will let the employees making the claims, and in this instance most likely the public also, know whether the allegations were supported or not supported and whether they are taking some form of disciplinary action.”

Victims are likely already consulting with legal counsel, Reddock-Wright adds.

“Employees can decide whether to pursue a formal civil lawsuit for racial discrimination, sexual harassment, hostile work environment or some other form of workplace misconduct,” she explains. “Of course, prior to filing a formal lawsuit, I am sure many of the victims, along with their legal counsel, will seek to mediate and settle the claims pre-litigation.”