Alex Trebek sends inspiring message to a grandmother with pancreatic cancer: 'We both are going to be cancer survivors'

Alex Trebek, who was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer earlier this year, is inspiring his fellow patients. (Photo: Santiago Felipe/Getty Images)

Alex Trebek’s positivity and bravery during his cancer battle continues to astound.

The Jeopardy! host, 78, who’s fighting pancreatic cancer sent a handwritten note to a fan who was also recently diagnosed with the lethal disease. The poignant message was shared by the woman’s grandson on Reddit.

“My grandma was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer last month,” the person with the username u/sgtjayp wrote in the post. “Her idol, Alex Trebek, was also recently diagnosed with pancreatic cancer. I wrote to Mr. Trebek asking for some words of encouragement and well wishes. To my complete surprise -- he responded! Thank you for taking the time, Mr. Trebek!”

Trebek’s message said: “Karen, Let’s you and I decide that we both are going to be cancer survivors. Stay positive! All the best.”

Among the thousands of reactions to the post was: “Who is...an amazing guy?” And, well, exactly.

Trebek, who went public with his stage 4 pancreatic cancer diagnosis in March, recently shared that he received the good news from his oncologist that he’s in “near remission.” The cancer typically has a 9 percent survival rate.

“It’s kind of mind-boggling,” he told People magazine. The doctors said they hadn’t seen this kind of positive result in their memory…some of the tumors have already shrunk by more than 50 percent.”

However, he will undergo several more rounds of chemotherapy to hopefully get into full remission. He said he believes all the well-wishes he’s received from around the globe have helped.

“I told the doctors, this has to be more than just the chemo, and they agreed,” he said.

Meanwhile, his game show keeps plugging along with its history-making run. For weeks, contestant James Holzhauer has been unstoppable. However, Jeopardy fans have been livid over spoilers from over the weekend about his performance on the show.

