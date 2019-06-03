Leather jacket-clad Obama hangs with Drake, gets standing ovation at NBA Finals

Former President Barack Obama waves to the crowd during Game 2 of the 2019 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on June 2. (Photo: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

While Drake sat courtside at Game 2 of the NBA Finals, former President Barack Obama was the one who really got the celebrity treatment.

Obama made a big entrance at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, Sunday looking cooler than any former commander in chief in history sporting a leather coat.

Barack Obama pulling up to Game 2 in a leather jacket is a different level of cool 🔥pic.twitter.com/zID5J4DAEn — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) June 2, 2019

And he got quite the introduction at the event, which saw the Raptors fall to the Golden State Warriors, including a standing ovation as he sat alongside NBA commissioner Adam Silver.

Donald Trump will never, ever be received in a foreign country like this. (Other than Russia, obvs.) pic.twitter.com/wnrRfzJVs5 — Jamie O'Grady 🤔 (@JamieOGrady) June 3, 2019

Barack Obama got a standing ovation and MVP chants lol pic.twitter.com/4zGLf0mv3v — Yahoo Sports Canada (@YahooCASports) June 3, 2019

Perhaps the most A-list moment of the night was hoops lover 44 greeting a real one on his way to his seat. He stopped to say hi — with a handshake and hug — to rapper Drake, who is also the Raptors’ global ambassador.

Acting like America’s dad, Obama asked a member of Drake’s entourage if the singer — who once rapped about Obama on his “Summer Sixteen” track— was “behaving himself.”

The meeting was the talk of the internet:

I walk into homeroom and the first thing I hear is “yo apparently Obama and Drake are homies” — Cass 🥘 says gay rights! (@MaybeAllexx) June 3, 2019

Obama dapped drake up. What a time to be alive — Childish Brendeno (@OGWalrusJohnson) June 3, 2019

Drake/Obama > Kanye/Trump — Lord Commander Key Snow (@north_starr_) June 3, 2019

Barack outsmoothed Drake😂😂😂😂😂 — Lusci Phree (@KiKyLuvsYou314) June 3, 2019

Drake really turned into a fan boy for Obama that’s hard forever my president https://t.co/D52yZgh4U6 — Jordan Harris (@Its_JHarris) June 3, 2019

Obama and Drake saying what’s up to each other >>>> my two favorite men. Wow. — I Don’t Even Like U (@NotoriousSIG_) June 3, 2019

Obama had good reason to ask if Drake’s been good. His ongoing courtside trash talk has made headlines. He seemed to be trolling Warriors player Kevin Durant by arriving Sunday night in a black hoodie with a picture of Macaulay Culkin as Kevin McCallister in Home Alone and "Kevin?!?!?!" on the back of his sweatshirt. By the fourth quarter, however, Drake removed the decal. (Durant and Klay Thompson had words for Drake when the Raptors lost.)

Drake’s sweatshirt didn’t go unnoticed, including by Culkin:

And perhaps because of all Drake’s trash-talking, he certainly got his own share for his Obama meeting.

The warriors brought Pres Obama to counter the drake factor... Checkmate 🤣😂🤣😂🤣 — TeNF LeTTa (@jaysamir) June 3, 2019

Thinking about how Drake is prolly crying himself to sleep right now



Upset that Barack Obama had more attention than he did at the game — Shnnn (@shannzilla) June 3, 2019

Aubrey will be trying to sell lint from his jacket on eBay 🙄 — PETTY LaBELLE (@StayWokey) June 3, 2019

I pity Obama☹️ Looks like he hugged drake — Your baby sister🧕 (@LolaArafat) June 3, 2019

Other celebrities at the game included Sean Mendes, The Weeknd, Flo Rida and Alessia Cara, who performed the Canadian national anthem.

