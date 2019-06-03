Leather jacket-clad Obama hangs with Drake, gets standing ovation at NBA Finals

While Drake sat courtside at Game 2 of the NBA Finals, former President Barack Obama was the one who really got the celebrity treatment.
Obama made a big entrance at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, Sunday looking cooler than any former commander in chief in history sporting a leather coat.
Barack Obama pulling up to Game 2 in a leather jacket is a different level of cool 🔥pic.twitter.com/zID5J4DAEn— Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) June 2, 2019
And he got quite the introduction at the event, which saw the Raptors fall to the Golden State Warriors, including a standing ovation as he sat alongside NBA commissioner Adam Silver.
Donald Trump will never, ever be received in a foreign country like this. (Other than Russia, obvs.) pic.twitter.com/wnrRfzJVs5— Jamie O'Grady 🤔 (@JamieOGrady) June 3, 2019
Barack Obama got a standing ovation and MVP chants lol pic.twitter.com/4zGLf0mv3v— Yahoo Sports Canada (@YahooCASports) June 3, 2019
Perhaps the most A-list moment of the night was hoops lover 44 greeting a real one on his way to his seat. He stopped to say hi — with a handshake and hug — to rapper Drake, who is also the Raptors’ global ambassador.
Obama 🤝 Drake pic.twitter.com/7fRvo6cdMQ— SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) June 3, 2019
Acting like America’s dad, Obama asked a member of Drake’s entourage if the singer — who once rapped about Obama on his “Summer Sixteen” track— was “behaving himself.”
The meeting was the talk of the internet:
I walk into homeroom and the first thing I hear is “yo apparently Obama and Drake are homies”— Cass 🥘 says gay rights! (@MaybeAllexx) June 3, 2019
OMFG! Obama & Drake?! I can’t...I just can’t! #OneDance!🤩🤩— ✨Myinsta110✨ (@sunnydestiny22) June 3, 2019
Obama dapped drake up. What a time to be alive— Childish Brendeno (@OGWalrusJohnson) June 3, 2019
Drake/Obama > Kanye/Trump— Lord Commander Key Snow (@north_starr_) June 3, 2019
Barack outsmoothed Drake😂😂😂😂😂— Lusci Phree (@KiKyLuvsYou314) June 3, 2019
Drake really turned into a fan boy for Obama that’s hard forever my president https://t.co/D52yZgh4U6— Jordan Harris (@Its_JHarris) June 3, 2019
Obama and Drake saying what’s up to each other >>>> my two favorite men. Wow.— I Don’t Even Like U (@NotoriousSIG_) June 3, 2019
Obama had good reason to ask if Drake’s been good. His ongoing courtside trash talk has made headlines. He seemed to be trolling Warriors player Kevin Durant by arriving Sunday night in a black hoodie with a picture of Macaulay Culkin as Kevin McCallister in Home Alone and "Kevin?!?!?!" on the back of his sweatshirt. By the fourth quarter, however, Drake removed the decal. (Durant and Klay Thompson had words for Drake when the Raptors lost.)
Drake’s sweatshirt didn’t go unnoticed, including by Culkin:
And perhaps because of all Drake’s trash-talking, he certainly got his own share for his Obama meeting.
The warriors brought Pres Obama to counter the drake factor... Checkmate 🤣😂🤣😂🤣— TeNF LeTTa (@jaysamir) June 3, 2019
Thinking about how Drake is prolly crying himself to sleep right now— Shnnn (@shannzilla) June 3, 2019
Upset that Barack Obama had more attention than he did at the game
Aubrey will be trying to sell lint from his jacket on eBay 🙄— PETTY LaBELLE (@StayWokey) June 3, 2019
I pity Obama☹️ Looks like he hugged drake— Your baby sister🧕 (@LolaArafat) June 3, 2019
Other celebrities at the game included Sean Mendes, The Weeknd, Flo Rida and Alessia Cara, who performed the Canadian national anthem.
