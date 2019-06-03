    Leather jacket-clad Obama hangs with Drake, gets standing ovation at NBA Finals

    Former President Barack Obama waves to the crowd during Game 2 of the 2019 NBA Finals between the Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto on June 2. (Photo: Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)

    While Drake sat courtside at Game 2 of the NBA Finals, former President Barack Obama was the one who really got the celebrity treatment.

    Obama made a big entrance at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Canada, Sunday looking cooler than any former commander in chief in history sporting a leather coat.

    And he got quite the introduction at the event, which saw the Raptors fall to the Golden State Warriors, including a standing ovation as he sat alongside NBA commissioner Adam Silver.

    Perhaps the most A-list moment of the night was hoops lover 44 greeting a real one on his way to his seat. He stopped to say hi — with a handshake and hug — to rapper Drake, who is also the Raptors’ global ambassador.

    Acting like America’s dad, Obama asked a member of Drake’s entourage if the singer — who once rapped about Obama on his “Summer Sixteen” track— was “behaving himself.”

    The meeting was the talk of the internet:

    Obama had good reason to ask if Drake’s been good. His ongoing courtside trash talk has made headlines. He seemed to be trolling Warriors player Kevin Durant by arriving Sunday night in a black hoodie with a picture of Macaulay Culkin as Kevin McCallister in Home Alone and "Kevin?!?!?!" on the back of his sweatshirt. By the fourth quarter, however, Drake removed the decal. (Durant and Klay Thompson had words for Drake when the Raptors lost.)

    Drake’s sweatshirt didn’t go unnoticed, including by Culkin:

    And perhaps because of all Drake’s trash-talking, he certainly got his own share for his Obama meeting.

    Other celebrities at the game included Sean Mendes, The Weeknd, Flo Rida and Alessia Cara, who performed the Canadian national anthem.

