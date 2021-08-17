Alex Rodriguez opens up about Jennifer Lopez split: 'I had 5 years of an incredible life'

Alex Rodriguez breaks silence on the Jennifer Lopez breakup. (Photo: Reuters)

Alex Rodriguez has addressed his breakup with Jennifer Lopez for the first time. The former MLB player, who confirmed in April that he and the singer ended their engagement, says he's "grateful" for lessons learned throughout their relationship.

"I had five years of an incredible life and partnership and also with my daughters, we learned so much. And now we have the opportunity to take that and move forward and say, 'You know what? We're so grateful for the last five years, how do we make the next five years better because of lessons learned?'" he tells Entertainment Tonight.

Lopez wasted no time getting back together with ex-fiancé, Ben Affleck, after the split. While Rodriguez has yet to officially comment on Bennifer 2.0 — minus that thinly-veiled "Go Yankees" dis — the athlete notes he's "in a great place" and is focusing on "all the positive" things in his life.

"I'm so grateful for where God and... the light has really put me, and I'm really looking forward. Mostly to see how my girls keep developing," he adds.

There may not be any bad blood between the two, but that doesn't mean J.Lo wants a reminder of her ex every time she gets on Instagram. Fans noticed over the weekend the "Ain't Your Mama" singer unfollowed Rodriguez and wiped old photos of the two of them, including from their 2019 engagement. Lopez still appears all over Rodriguez's timeline, though.

The move could be a sign as to how serious the superstar is with Affleck. A source previously told Yahoo Entertainment the actors are "very much in love" and are thinking about the next steps in their relationship.

"They are making plans for the future," noted the insider. "Certain things that led to them breaking up [in 2004] are not issues anymore."