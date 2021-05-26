Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck 'aren't hiding' rekindled relationship, says source

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck unwind in Miami. (Photos: Backgrid)

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are enjoying their rekindled romance. As the couple spend time together in Miami Beach, a source tells Yahoo Entertainment that the superstars "aren't hiding."

"Those close to them know how happy they are," says one insider close to the couple. "They know photographers are following them, but it's not stopping them from living their lives."

Affleck, 48, has been spending a few days on Lopez's turf in Florida, including accompanying the 51-year-old singer to the gym. According to Entertainment Tonight, the pair — who were engaged in the early aughts — publicly shared a kiss midworkout.

However, it doesn't appear that Lopez and Affleck are ready to blend families just yet. They have been staying together at a ritzy waterfront rental worth $18 million. Affleck was photographed taking a smoke break outside this week while the "Love Don't Cost a Thing" singer opted to meditate.

Lopez and Affleck were together for two years, ultimately calling off their wedding in 2004. The singer went on to marry and have two children with Marc Anthony while Affleck shares three kids with ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. Affleck and Lopez were able to have a friendship in recent years.

"We didn’t try to have a public relationship," Lopez told People in 2016. "We just happened to be together at the birth of the tabloids, and it was like 'Oh my God.' It was just a lot of pressure."

Lopez added, "I think different time different thing, who knows what could've happened, but there was a genuine love there."

A source tells Yahoo they believe there's potential for things to "get serious" between Affleck and Lopez once again.

"They are excited to see where this goes," adds the source.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment: