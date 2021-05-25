Jennifer Aniston says Brad Pitt was one of her favorite 'Friends' guest stars

Jennifer Aniston, with then-husband Brad Pitt in 2004, remembers his time on Friends fondly. (Photo: Reuters)

Jennifer Aniston named ex-husband, Brad Pitt, as one of her favorite guest stars on Friends.

The fab six — Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer — are on a press blitz ahead of the anticipated HBO Max reunion and they were asked about some of the very famous faces who appeared on the show during its decade-long run. While Ben Stiller, Paul Rudd, Tom Selleck, Charlie Sheen, Sean Penn and Alec Baldwin were all mentioned, there's one name that will surely make fans feel nostalgic.

"Mr. Pitt was wonderful," Aniston, who played Rachel Green on the sitcom, told Access Hollywood. "Fantastic."

Pitt guest starred on "The One with the Rumor" during the show's eighth season in 2001. The actor's appearance was amusing as it was about how his character and Ross (played by Schwimmer) were part of an "I hate Rachel" club in high school. Pitt was married to Aniston at the time and they very publicly divorced four years later. (The former spouses have made it clear there's no bad blood between them.)

Speaking of staying friends, that was apparently something important to the cast when filming the beloved show. Perry told Access Hollywood that it was a conscious choice that none of the six cast members dated.

"There was [a pact]," Perry said. "There was a rule that we had. It was really important to the six of us that we kept a friendship, that we were friends. If we were hooking up or there was any strangeness going on, that might mess with things."

The actors developed a lifelong friendship behind the scenes.

"We did become really good friends and we are really good friends to this day," Perry added.

Friends: The Reunion drops on Thursday, May 27.

