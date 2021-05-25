Jennifer Aniston says Brad Pitt was one of her favorite 'Friends' guest stars

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Taryn Ryder
·Writer, Yahoo Entertainment
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jennifer Aniston, with then-husband Brad Pitt in 2004, remembers his time on Friends fondly.
Jennifer Aniston, with then-husband Brad Pitt in 2004, remembers his time on Friends fondly. (Photo: Reuters)

Jennifer Aniston named ex-husband, Brad Pitt, as one of her favorite guest stars on Friends

The fab six — Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer — are on a press blitz ahead of the anticipated HBO Max reunion and they were asked about some of the very famous faces who appeared on the show during its decade-long run. While Ben Stiller, Paul Rudd, Tom Selleck, Charlie Sheen, Sean Penn and Alec Baldwin were all mentioned, there's one name that will surely make fans feel nostalgic.

"Mr. Pitt was wonderful," Aniston, who played Rachel Green on the sitcom, told Access Hollywood. "Fantastic."

Pitt guest starred on "The One with the Rumor" during the show's eighth season in 2001. The actor's appearance was amusing as it was about how his character and Ross (played by Schwimmer) were part of an "I hate Rachel" club in high school. Pitt was married to Aniston at the time and they very publicly divorced four years later. (The former spouses have made it clear there's no bad blood between them.)

Speaking of staying friends, that was apparently something important to the cast when filming the beloved show. Perry told Access Hollywood that it was a conscious choice that none of the six cast members dated.

"There was [a pact]," Perry said. "There was a rule that we had. It was really important to the six of us that we kept a friendship, that we were friends. If we were hooking up or there was any strangeness going on, that might mess with things."

The actors developed a lifelong friendship behind the scenes. 

"We did become really good friends and we are really good friends to this day," Perry added.

Friends: The Reunion drops on Thursday, May 27.

Read more from Yahoo Entertainment:

Recommended Stories

  • 'Friends' cast details 'emotional' reunion: 'We just started crying'

    "I don’t think that any of us had any idea how emotional we would be when we walked onto the set," Courteney Cox said.

  • Samuel E. Wright, voice of Sebastian in The Little Mermaid, dies at 74

    Samuel E. Wright, the actor who brought Sebastian the crab to life in Disney's The Little Mermaid, has died at 74. News of Wright's death was confirmed by a Facebook page for his hometown of Montgomery, New York, TMZ reported. "Sam was an inspiration to us all and along with his family established the Hudson Valley Conservatory," the post said. A cause of death was not disclosed. Wright was best known for voicing Sebastian in The Little Mermaid, performing the iconic songs "Under the Sea" and "Kiss the Girl." "Under the Sea" won the Oscar for Best Original Song, and "Kiss the Girl" was also nominated. Wright returned to voice Sebastian numerous other times, including in the direct-to-video sequels The Little Mermaid II: Return to the Sea and The Little Mermaid: Ariel's Beginning and the animated Little Mermaid TV series. He also had a voice role in Disney's Dinosaur. Outside of film and television, Wright earned a Tony nomination for playing Mufasa in Broadway's The Lion King, and his other theater credits include Jesus Christ Superstar, The Tap Dance Kid, and Pippin. "On top of his passion for the arts and his love for his family, Sam was most known for walking into a room and simply providing PURE JOY to those he interacted with," the Town of Montgomery said. "He loved to entertain, he loved to make people smile and laugh and he loved to love." More stories from theweek.comBiden says he underestimated Trump's ability to spread 'the big lie'Biden needs some braggadocioThe Fog of Trump is lifting

  • David Bautista, 52, on his shirtless mankini photo: 'Originally I said no'

    David Bautista laughed about the picture of him wearing a "budgie smuggler," joking, "When in Australia!"

  • Katy Perry Says She Thinks About Passing Down Her Wardrobe to Daughter Daisy Dove 'All the Time'

    Katy Perry shares 9-month-old daughter Daisy Dove with fiancé Orlando Bloom

  • Kourtney Kardashian Attends Ex Scott Disick's Lavish 38th Birthday Party

    On Monday, Kourtney Kardashian attended her ex, Scott Disick’s, aviation-themed 38th birthday party. Kim Kardashian was also at the event, which included a churro truck, giant balloons and some seriously luxurious party favors. Scott’s girlfriend, Amelia Gray Hamlin, was also in attendance and gifted her man with a brand new Harley Davidson motorcycle.

  • Dave Bautista has a big request: Let him play Ernest Hemingway

    Dave Bautista’s experiencing the John Cena effect, going from the WWE to taking his pick of major movies after appearing in Guardians Of The Galaxy and starring recently in Zack Snyder’s Army Of The Dead. He’s also set to appear in Knives Out 2, alongsider nearly every famous actor to ever exist. He could play any tough guy he wants. But Bautista’s dream role is, uh, very different from anything you’d envision him playing.

  • Here’s How Much Jennifer Aniston and Other Actors Get Paid for Their Reruns

    For TV's biggest stars, key roles on successful shows mean huge paychecks -- but the payoff doesn't stop there. When shows are syndicated, redistributed, released on DVD, purchased by a streaming...

  • Paula Abdul Underwent Breast Revision Surgery After 'Too Big' Implants Caused Years of Back Pain

    The singer and dancer "wanted to get the old implants out" and switch to a size that better fits her "petite" frame

  • With his scruffy country gent style, the Prince of Wales has never looked more at home

    Think of the Prince of Wales, and what is he wearing? Immaculate Anderson & Sheppard double-breasted suit, one signet-ringed hand in a pocket, the other fluttering around to point at things? Understandable. In his full Admiral of the Fleet naval uniform, medals glinting in the light, white-gloved hand resting on his dress sword? Very nice. In his white polo trousers, a fitted jersey, muddy boots and ruddy cheeks? If that’s your thing. Nothing at all? Behave… I doubt many people think of him as he appears in the latest edition of Country Life, which is to say: as if a wizard’s curse had suddenly turned Orinoco from The Wombles into a septuagenarian human. There was the heir, on his mother’s Sandringham Estate in Norfolk, wearing a flat cap, protective goggles, scarlet red gardening gloves, vast waterproof trousers, a moss-green scarf, black boots and a tweed jacket so battered, ripped and caked in mud that you’d think he just duelled with a badger. It’s Farmer Charlie, and he’s even caught in the process of hedge-laying. As a whole vibe, it isn’t a look we tend to associate with the Prince – in fact some called him “almost unrecognisable”, which is pushing it – but in some ways it’s a more authentic, revealing portrait of the 72-year-old than any regalia or military uniform. Put aside the symbolism of a man whose son keeps accusing him of being distant and emotionally unavailable literally building a fence around him, and consider the jacket, which looks an awful lot like a John Partridge number he was photographed wearing in the Lake District in 2006. The fact it has obviously been darned and patched and darned and patched over the intervening years is entirely in keeping with Charles’s penchant for not only vintage clothing, but never throwing anything out.

  • Kate Middleton, Appropriately, Sports Tartan in Scotland

    The Duchess chose a monochromatic camel-colored look.

  • Russia orders Google to delete 'illegal' content or face slowdowns

    Russia's Roskomnadzor internet commission gave the company 24 hours to delete more than 26,000 instances of what it's classifying as illegal content.

  • Sussex Royal cleared over claims that it misused charity funds

    The Duke and Duchess of Sussexes’ philanthropic foundation has been cleared of breaking rules but the regulator warned trustees to think twice about whether setting up a new charity was necessary. The Charity Commission was asked to review the way funds were transferred between the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s Royal Foundation, Sussex Royal and Travalyst, Prince Harry’s sustainable travel project. The regulator found they had not acted outside charity law. Republic, the anti-monarchy campaign group, apologised to the Sussexes for the "public damage" it had caused in raising concerns about the "inappropriate use" of funds. "If we had contacted the organisations directly, we accept we would have realised quickly that there was nothing improper in their operations, it said. The Charity Commission examined nearly £300,000 of grants, including £145,000 given by the Royal Foundation to Sussex Royal to fund its launch in 2019 and a further £150,000 to deliver Travalyst’s programme. Sussex Royal, which later changed its name to the MWX Foundation, in turn transferred the funds to Travalyst. The regulator found that almost half of MWX Foundation’s funds were spent on legal and administrative costs after it was closed down in “difficult and unexpected circumstances” just 12 months after it was established, when the Sussexes stepped back from official duties. It said the spending was not unreasonable given the “unexpected events and unique circumstance which surrounded this charity” and as such did not consider further action required. But Helen Earner, director of regulatory services, suggested that the substantial costs incurred in setting up and winding down charities should have been considered by trustees when Sussex Royal was set up in 2019, just months before the couple relocated abroad. She said: “The MWX Foundation should have done more to document its decisions, especially regarding the charity’s expenditure on legal and administrative costs. “We also note that a substantial proportion of funds went into setting up and then winding up a charity that was active for a relatively short period of time. “Trustees cannot predict future events when establishing a new charity – circumstances can change after a charity has been set up. “But all trustees, before setting up a charity, should think about the longer term, and consider carefully whether a new charity is the best way of achieving the intended aims. This helps ensure that set up costs are offset by longer-term impact.” A source close to the Sussexes insisted that closing down the charity had never been the intention and was “caused by circumstances outside their control.” The couple’s team is understood to have felt it necessary to seek legal advice every step of the way due to the intense public scrutiny to avoid even greater criticism.

  • Travis Barker recalls harrowing details of 2008 plane crash, PTSD: 'I was dark'

    Travis Barker stopped abusing prescription pills after the plane crash, saying "that was my rehab."

  • J.Lo Is Singlehandedly Making Ben Affleck Hot Again

    The rumored couple were photographed spending time together in Miami.

  • Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly steal the spotlight at Billboard Music Awards with barely-there dress, black tongue, major PDA

    The rock star also shared behind the scenes videos, including them in the bathroom during the show.

  • Chicago P.D. star Patrick John Flueger on Ruzek's desperation to save Burgess: 'His head is exploding'

    Patrick John Flueger breaks down an exclusive clip from the finale of 'Chicago P.D.'

  • Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick’s Relationship Timeline Is Equal Parts Cute and NSFW

    Come for their super cute engagement story, stay for the period dry humping.

  • TNT Nets Wayne Gretzky for Upcoming NHL Coverage

    TNT is not messing around for its debut season airing the NHL. The Turner network is bringing in none other than Wayne Gretzky to join its forthcoming studio coverage, an individual with knowledge told TheWrap. Turner declined to comment. News about Gretzky was first reported by The New York Post. Gretzky will serve as the lead analyst on the network’s studio show, which TNT hopes to resemble its Emmy-winning “Inside the NBA.” The former NHL great resigned his post as vice chairman of the Edmonton Oilers on Tuesday. Nicknamed “The Great One,” Gretzky played for four teams over a 20 year career, most of which came with the Oilers and Los Angeles Kings. His last few years were with the St. Louis Blues and New York Rangers. Turner and ESPN are taking over NHL coverage starting next season, with NBC wrapping up its 17-year run after this summer’s Stanley Cup Finals. Both companies signed a 7-year deal. Turner’s deal includes up to 72 games each season on TNT as well as the Winter Classic every season. The deal includes the option to stream games on WarnerMedia streaming service HBO Max. The Stanley Cup Finals will alternate each season between Disney and Turner, with Disney getting four and TNT getting three. Both companies will split the playoffs each year, with Turner’s playoff games airing across both TNT and TBS. The deal means TNT will have both NHL and NBA games next season. Those two sports play their seasons concurrently, meaning a Turner platform will have either an NBA or NHL game on most nights. Read original story TNT Nets Wayne Gretzky for Upcoming NHL Coverage At TheWrap

  • Alex Trebek earns a posthumous Daytime Emmy nomination 6 months after his death

    The nominees for this summer's 48th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards ceremony included the beloved TV hosts who died last year.

  • The MCU gets busy: 'Eternals' trailer drops, 'Shang-Chi' star battles trolls and more

    'The Eternals' trailer drops, Kevin Feige talks whitewashing and the star of 'Shang-Chi' battles trolls as the Marvel Cinematic Universe springs to life