Ariana Grande shares stunning photos from secret wedding

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez's wedding may have been "tiny and intimate," but looks like something out of a fairytale.

The "POV" songstress, 27, just shared photos from the special day, which took place at her Montecito, Calif. home on May 15. Grande wore a strapless lily-white Vera Wang dress for the occasion with a veil atop her signature ponytail — and she's glowing in the images.

The decor was very romantic with dozens of flowers hanging from the ceiling. In one shot, Grande kisses Gomez, a 25-year-old real estate broker, in front of a fireplace adorned with candles. It's where they exchanged vows in front of less than 20 family and friends.

Grande gave fans a close-up of her custom gown in another series of images. According to Vogue, Grande and Wang made a pact years ago that the designer would create the singer's wedding dress when the time came. The Grammy winner's earrings had major significance.

Lorraine Schwartz designed the pearl and diamond earrings to match Grande's unique engagement ring, with one upside-down earring and the other right side up. Vogue notes how they represented the singer's appreciation of the lowest or the "upside-down" moments in her life — also a nod to Sweetener — and how they got her to where she is now.

Dalton wore Tom Ford for the big day. In a black-and-white photo, Grande can be seen kissing her new husband.

Grande was given away by her parents. The couple said their vows, committing to happy ever after, in love forever, per Vogue.

