David Bautista, 52, on his shirtless mankini photo: 'Originally I said no'

David Bautista taught Kelly Clarkson a new term: "budgie smuggler."

The 52-year-old Guardians of the Galaxy star was asked about a jaw-dropping shirtless photo he took while down under in Australia. In the picture, Bautista posed with friends on a yacht while rocking what some people call a speedo or mankini.

"I guess, when in Australia!" the retired wrestler joked on Tuesday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show when the image flashed on-screen.

"Originally I said no," Bautista said of wearing the "budgie smuggler." "We threw 'em on, took a picture and quickly got out of them."

Clarkson was speechless at the term "budgie smuggler," which is what people in Australia call the itty-bitty male swimsuit.

"Wait, I have to ask you. What did you call it? A smuggler? A what?" Clarkson said.

Bautista said, laughing, that "budgie smugglers" are "an Australian tradition, I believe." An amused David Hasselhoff was also a guest on Clarkson's show and confirmed that's a term for the speedo-like garment in Australia.

Fans will have to catch shirtless images of Bautista while they can. The fan-favorite, who plays Drax the Destroyer in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, recently revealed to Ellen DeGeneres that he's leaving the franchise after the upcoming third installment.

"I'm going to be 54 years old by the time Guardians 3 comes out," he told DeGeneres. "The shirtless thing is getting harder and harder for me."

