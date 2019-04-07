Alex Rodriguez filmed Jennifer Lopez busting out some dance moves to Cardi B and it's serious #RelationshipGoals

NEW YORK, NY – MARCH 17: Jennifer Lopez flashes her big engagement ring when out for dinner with Alex Rodriguez on March 17, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Jackson Lee/GC Images)

J. Lo is here to support other artists, and her fiancé is so on board.

Alex Rodriguez shared the sweetest Instagram video of Lopez dancing on Saturday, and it’s clear that Lopez still has plenty of moves.

“You know it’s comin’. It’s already her party here in the Rocky Mountains,” Rodriguez wrote in his Instagram caption, referencing Lopez’s “It’s My Party” tour, which starts in June.

Clad in sweatpants and a sports bra, Lopez showed off some killer dance moves to a mix of Rihanna and Cardi B. songs. There’s “Bodak Yellow” and “Bitch Better Have My Money,” with a bit of Cardi’s “Money” thrown in, too.





As E! News pointed out, Rodriguez’s latest post is just one of many he’s shared about Lopez and her career. On March 24, the former baseball player shared a sweet message about the artist and her upcoming movie, Hustlers.

“I won’t play spoiler, but I can’t wait until you all see how she transforms herself into a completely different character,” Rodriguez wrote in his Instagram caption. “She’s been working so hard lately… Love you baby and continue to shine, fly high and inspire all of us.”





Last month, Rodriguez and Lopez announced their engagement, showing off photos of Lopez’s gorgeous (and giant) ring on Instagram. Rodriguez proposed while the two of them were on a beach walk during a recent vacation, and it looks like things went perfectly.





The couple can also count two very important people in their list of fans during this happy time. Barack and Michelle Obama sent Rodriguez and Lopez a personal letter of congratulations on their engagement, and Rodriguez shared a photo of the note on Instagram.

“Michelle and I just want to congratulate you on your engagement,” the note reads. “After 26 years together, we can say that whatever challenges life may bring, sharing them with someone you love makes it all better.”





Rodriguez’s new Instagram post shows how in love the two of them are. Even days spent dancing around in sweatpants are romantic for the two of them — their love really is one of a kind.

