How does the saying go — a couple that works together, stays together? Well, leave it to hustlers Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez to adopt that mindset.

The newly engaged pair teamed up with Quay, the Australian sunglasses brand, to design a line of men’s and women’s shades. And they are actually affordable! The Quay x J.Lo collection has six styles designed to “bring out your inner superstar.”

“Sunglasses have always been an important part of my wardrobe,” Lopez said in a press release. “I love how easy it is to change my mood by just putting on a pair of sunglasses. Self-expression and confidence are so important to me, and that powerful feeling you get when you put on a great pair of sunglasses is part of that.”

Rodriguez designed five styles for the brand and Lopez said it was a breeze teaming up with her fiancé.

“The main thing for us was making sure it captured both of our styles,” she told Elle. “It needed to be classic but also glamorous and sexy because that’s kind of the field that we like to play in as far as fashion goes, and our life by the way. We just wanted to have a strong sense of our self-expression and of who we really are. I think they really nailed that.”

Here are five of the best pieces from their affordable collection:

These curved shield glasses scream J.Lo vibes.

Simple and classic frames that can go with anything.

You can’t go wrong with oversized, frameless aviator sunglasses.

This sportier style has Rodriguez written all over it.

The oversized cat eye style in black serves some great retro vibes.

