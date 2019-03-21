Kylie Jenner insists she's a 'self-made' billionaire: 'Not a dime in my bank account is inherited'

Kylie Jenner heard your complaints over Forbes declaring her the youngest “self-made” billionaire at age 21 — but she is defending her title.

In a chat with Interview Germany, the reality-star-turned-makeup-mogul insists she is self-made, despite her last name and the fact she grew up appearing on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. “There’s really no other word to use other than self-made because that is the truth,” she stated. “That is the category that I fall under.”

However, Jenner admitted her social media platform gave her an advantage as she has appeared on the E! show for over a decade.

“Although, I am a special case because before I started Kylie Cosmetics, I had a huge platform and lots of fans,” she said, but added, “I did not get money from my parents past the age of 15. I used 100% of my own money to start the company, not a dime in my bank account is inherited… and I am very proud of that.”

Jenner’s Kylie Cosmetics company is worth $900 million, per Forbes, and she owns all of it.

“I never thought that this could happen,” she told the magazine. “I believed in Kylie Cosmetics but I didn’t even know what I was getting myself into. It feels amazing, it’s wild, and being the youngest ever to do it is a blessing. I now want to focus on giving back to people and doing things that I’m passionate about.”

Although social media helped get Jenner where she is today, the CEO admitted it can get overwhelming at times.

“I can’t remember the day when I didn’t have millions of people telling me their opinion on everything that I do, so I have no idea what it would be like for that not to happen,” she exclaimed. “It does get to me sometimes but I feel like God put me in this position because he knew that I could handle it.”

As for the legacy she hopes to leave behind, the reality star said, “I hope people will remember that I pushed boundaries, inspired them, worked incredibly hard, set trends and made history with my business — all at a young age.”

She added, “I hope to inspire other young women to know that there are no limits and to work hard for what you believe in.”

Jenner said she will let her 1-year-old daughter Stormi choose her own path in life — whether that’s going the reality TV route or not. “I am going to wait until she is old enough to make that decision for herself,” she stated.

Read more on Yahoo Entertainment:

Want daily pop culture news delivered to your inbox? Sign up here for Yahoo Entertainment & Lifestyle’s newsletter.